Jamie Laing's wedding transformation wows Strictly castmates – see photos

Jamie Laing wowed his followers and former Strictly Come Dancing castmates alike, debuting his newly toned body on Instagram.

The Made in Chelsea veteran, who is set to marry Sophie Habboo in May 2023, posted a before and after photo that left fans impressed, showing how much progress he'd made in a few short weeks. "I'm never somebody to post about going to the gym or what I'm training bla bla bla - perhaps because I feel a little embarrassed about doing it," Jamie captioned his post.

Jamie went on to shout out his trainer, writing: "A few weeks ago I started training with this hero @shaunstafford. Today he sent me this before and after photo and it took me by surprise, in a good way, so you know what 'f*** it!'

The former Strictly contestant, who reached the final in 2020, gave fans an insight into how he toned his body, writing: "Turns out training weights, having a good diet and not just doing cardio can make a difference to body and mind!!"

Jamie's Strictly Come Dancing friends were quick to comment on his post, with Gorka Marquez writing: "Yeah boy!" accompanied by clapping emojis, while Clara Amfo joked: "You can fit into those Samba trousers again."

Jamie Laing wowed his followers with his transformation

Giovanni Pernice joked that Jamie has used Photoshop to edit the muscly photo, to which Jamie quipped: "Stop giving away my secrets."

The star's Made in Chelsea friends heaped praise on him too, with Joshua Patterson writing: "Yes matey proud of you, this is amazing!"

Jamie Laing has been working hard in the gym

Jamie's fiancée Sophie was excited by the photo too, writing: "Oh, hello!"

His trainer commented about his plans for Jamie's workouts going forward, writing: "And you're still in the strength phase… Wait til the cut!!! We're only just getting started!!!"

