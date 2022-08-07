Angie Best poses in swimsuit as she reveals secret to her Hollywood figure The former model celebrated her 70th birthday last month

Angie Best has posed in a swimsuit to mark her landmark 70th birthday for an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine.

The former model, who owns her own gym near her home in Henley-on-Thames – and was Cher's personal trainer in Los Angeles – shares her secrets of how to roll back the years, get healthy and hone a Hollywood body in the magazine.

"I'm on a mission to make 70 the new 50 for women," she tells HELLO! as she is joined on the photoshoot by son Calum, 41, her only child with football legend George Best, to whom she was married for eight years.

"Everything has changed," she says. "We girls don't need to shrivel up and disappear into a corner just because we're a certain age. Rest assured, I have no intention of doing so. Like so many women out there, there's a lot I still want to do.

"And the older I get, the more determined I am to work harder at staying healthy and youthful. I want to get to 100 and still look good."

Angie looked phenomenal as she celebrated her 70th birthday

Explaining how she feels fit and healthy, she says: "I do what's called 'functional medicine', where you look from the inside out. If you want to be healthy, you should be in good shape within by consuming the right nutrients and supplements and drinking plenty of water. Your body's like a car and you need to feed it the best food for it to work properly."

Proud son Calum says of his inspirational mother: "She's a great player and always wins. Throughout my life, she's been that health and wellbeing woman, the absolute master of knowing what to put into your body to make you look and feel the best you can. Nobody can believe she's 70. And it's all because of her healthy lifestyle.

"I want to get to 100 and still look good," said Angie

"Thanks to her, I'm a happier, healthier man. She's an incredible woman and I feel blessed to have her as my mum."

Calum also credits his mother from rescuing him from a tailspin of alcohol, drugs and partying fuelled by grief after his father, unable to overcome his alcoholism, died in 2005 aged 59.

"I had so much love for my dad, but he chose the party lifestyle and my mum chose the healthy one. I've done both quite well and although I didn't listen to her at first and was a bit of a troublemaker, Mum showed me that it's the healthy one that's best and I'm so grateful to her for that."

