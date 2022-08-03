Lara Spencer has fans seeing double as she twins with daughter in swimsuit photo The GMA star is a doting mom to two children

Lara Spencer had the time of her life in Greece as she spent several weeks there with her loved ones on vacation.

MORE: Lara Spencer blows fans away with swimsuit snapshots during luxe vacation in Greece

The GMA star is now back to reality but for her closing holiday post on social media, she chose a gorgeous selfie of herself with her daughter and a friend twinning in bikinis during a snorkeling session.

The trio all posed with their snorkels on as they stood in front of the clear blue ocean.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lara Spencer and daughter perform impressive stunt in the water

In the caption, the mother-of-two wrote: "Kate, Ella and Jacqueline Cousteau. Mother daughter snorkel-highly recommended."

MORE: Lara Spencer looks glamorous in cut-out dress as she bumps into GMA co-star on vacation

MORE: Lara Spencer soaks up the sun in stylish white shorts during fun day out

Lara certainly made the most of her time in Greece and travelled around the islands. Before arriving in Santorini - which is where she was based for the end of her trip - she was in Mykonos, and even bumped into her GMA co-star Amy Robach.

The family vacation was extra special for Lara as she was able to spend some quality time with her oldest child, son Duff - who moved out of the family home last summer to attend college.

Lara Spencer twinned with her lookalike daughter on vacation in Greece

The TV star shares her kids with ex-husband David Haffenreffer. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier in the year, the 53-year-old opened up about how grateful she was that Katharine was still at home - for now.

MORE: Lara Spencer shows off travel style in bright orange mini dress

MORE: GMA fans react to temporary shake-up as main hosts George, Robin and Michael enjoy day off

When asked how she was feeling about her daughter's plans to go to University, Lara confessed: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."

Lara Spencer with husband Richard McVey in Santorini

Lara also revealed to HELLO! that while the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult there was a glimmer of light - and that was spending more time with her children.

MORE: Lara Spencer shares new poolside birthday selfie and fans are obsessed with her cake

MORE: Lara Spencer shares breathtaking beach photo during evening with famous friends

"The impact of COVID on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings," she said.

"One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.