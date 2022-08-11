All we know about Sarah Hyland's chronic illness as wedding date approaches The star has been candid about her health battle

When it was announced earlier this year that Sarah Hyland would be the new host of the US installment of hit dating show Love Island, fans immediately grew more excited about its fourth season, and were quick to reminisce over her time on Modern Family.

Sarah was catapulted into fame for her role as the spunky eldest daughter Haley in the long running family sitcom, which aired its final episode in 2020.

However, while it may be the role she is the most known for, during a recent conversation with her fellow co-star and oncreen mom Julie Bowen, the star revealed that there are portions of the show she does not remember filming at all.

The actress has been open about the fact that she has a chronic kidney condition called kidney dysplasia, and she has had two kidney transplants because of it.

She detailed the health challenges she faced while filming the show during a podcast episode of Quitters, with Julie and Chad Sanders, and she revealed: "There are some episodes of Modern Family where I do not remember filming because I was asleep. Dead asleep."

Sarah recalled having no memory of filming a Modern Family episode in which "Haley asked [Luke for] money," and admitted: "The entire episode I was asleep."

This week, we talked to @Sarah_Hyland! She opens up about her chronic health struggles while shooting Modern Family, learning to speak up as a young woman, and the woes of social media. She also teaches us the meaning of “ingénue” and “KUPA. Link in bio @Chad_Sand @itsJulieBowen pic.twitter.com/v5SXyD6Dmg — Quitters Podcast (@quittersthepod) February 28, 2022

Sarah opened up about the chronic pain she experienced

She then explained the heartbreaking reality of working through her illness, saying: "I was not able to be awake for eight hours at a time… I was so exhausted all the time. I would be on set and would be filming, and I would be dead asleep, my head on the table."

However, she maintained: "When you have grown up your entire life having health issues and always essentially being in pain, you have to learn how to have thick skin, put on a show, put on a smile in front of everybody."

Sarah and Wells Adams have been engaged for three years

Sarah has spent her summer not only hosting Love Island season four, but gearing up for her wedding to former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams, who also serves as Bachelor in Paradise's beloved bartender.

The two got engaged in July 2019, and though their wedding plans have been delayed due to the pandemic, the host recently celebrated her bachelorette party in Baja California.

