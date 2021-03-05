Sarah Hyland shares her incredibly relatable quarantine fitness journey The star spoke about her lack of exercise during lockdown

Lockdown fatigue hit many of us, particularly when the gyms closed, and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland was no exception.

MORE: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' new home has everything from a wine cellar to a poolhouse

In an incredibly relatable Instagram Story, the actress shared how she hadn't been taking fitness seriously as lockdown continued on.

"Did you guys know that it was March… in 2021?" she asked her fans in the video.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Hyland shares incredibly relatable fitness journey

"I didn't, someone told me and I realised I hadn't worked out since August. And I was like 'Oh, I've been horizontal for half the year of my quarantine.'"

Echoing many who may feel a little reluctant to get back to working out, she added: "So, I decided I needed to get… started, and I didn't really know how to do that so I went into my garage and I measured out space and I got a rowing machine."

Demonstrating the gear to her followers, the Vampire Academy actress said: "So, here it is. It is the Nordic Track rowing machine, which I just like to do this on."

As she briefly moved backwards and forwards, Sarah added: "But they have a bunch of different classes and I can pretend that I'm in Ireland y'all, not home!"

The star spoke about her lack of exercise

She captioned her final post: "BRB… virtually escaping quarantine to Ireland on this rower.

MORE: Sarah Hyland dyed her brunette hair cherry pink and we almost didn't recognise her

MORE: Sarah Hyland was one of the first to try the new ghd Max - and the results are incredible

The star has previously spoken out about issues surrounding body confidence, posting a photo she hated in order to share an important message with fans.

She also revealed that she faced an invisible illness, as she suffered from kidney dysplasia – a condition that prevents the kidneys from developing normally inside the womb.

Sarah was keen to get to Ireland

Posting the picture of herself in some workout gear, the actress said: "To my fellow #invisibleillness warriors. It's ok to be insecure about your body. Just remember to check in with yourself at least once a day and say thank you.

"Our bodies have endured unfathomable feats that our minds barely have time to comprehend what has actually happened. With inflammation, excess water gain and medications, my skin has a hard time bouncing back."

She finished her inspiring post, by writing: "I saw this picture and HATED it but quickly readjusted my attitude and decided to celebrate it. Love yourself and be patient. We are all stronger than we think we are."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.