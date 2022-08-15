Amazon shoppers go wild for this Fitbit-inspired tracker - and it's just £18

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sometimes all you need to motivate you to exercise is a new bit of workout kit – enter Honor's Band 5 Fitness Bracelet.

MORE: Khloe Kardashian's Fitbit plus 8 more celebrity-approved fitness trackers to get motivated in 2022

Whether you want to count your steps, monitor your heart rate, check your sleep stats or track your calories, this budget Fitbit-style gadget is a must-have – and at £17.99, you really can't go wrong!

Not only does it look sleek, but it also monitors your daily activities, keeping track of how far you've walked, how many calories you've burned and it monitors your heart rate too.

The Honor Band 5 looks sleek

It doesn’t only count your steps, though. It can also track both outdoor and indoor running, outdoor and indoor cycling and even pool swimming – not bad for less than the price of dinner out.

MORE: Shop Jennifer Lopez's four key workout tools, from gliders to a medicine ball

RELATED: Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kylie's fave waist trainers - plus get one for less on Amazon

Plus, you can connect it via Bluetooth to most phones, to answer calls and

The positive reviews are pouring in on Amazon, too, with fans praising it for the battery life (users say it can last up to three weeks on one charge!), and how light it is on the wrist.

"It does the job perfectly," one reviewer wrote. "Easy to set up. Great to monitor your steps sleep etc. Love how you can change the face too. Lovely clear time. Perfect."

Another added: "The battery life is brilliant, it's got a really easy to use touchscreen and my wife finds it so much more reliable and easy to use than expensive smartwatches that she's had."

If you do decide to treat yourself to a smartwatch, you'll be in good company. Duchess Camilla is regularly spotted wearing hers, while other celebrities including Ruth Langsford, Ellie Goulding and Khloe Kardashian have all invested in their health by snapping up a fitness tracker.

Honor Band 5 Fitness Bracelet, £17.99, Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.