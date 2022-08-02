Kate Garraway shares candid selfie after positive update on husband Derek Draper's health

Kate Garraway enjoyed a tranquil moment of self-care on Monday evening after her husband Derek was recently rushed to intensive care.

Taking to her Instagram, the Good Morning Britain star treated her fans to an upbeat snap from the comfort of her bed. Prepped for the hotly anticipated Love Island final, Kate sported a personalised waffle bathrobe and flaunted a white sports bottle emblazoned with 'Kate' in hot pink lettering.

WATCH: Ben Shephard addresses Kate Garraway's absence from show

She captioned her post: "All snuggled up for another #final with some very different #lionesses ( & #lions ). Early night as on @gmb 6 am tmrw with the fabulous @chloekelly plus all the latest news."

Fans of the 55-year-old were blown away by her remarkably upbeat appearance. Impressed by her unwavering positivity, one wrote: "I hope you get a restful night. You’ve been through and are still going through such a tough time" whilst a second penned: "I'm with you gal, good to see you smiling."

Kate showed off her peronsalised Love Island merch

Touching on Kate's mental strength, a third fan remarked: "You have been through so much, and still all you do is smile and so positive, you truly are an inspiration I take so much strength from you Kate" and a fourth noted: "Ace to have you back, you are one very strong, inspirational lady."

Kate's cheery appearance comes after she returned to GMB on Monday morning following three weeks of hell. The mum-of-two took some time off work after her husband Derek contracted "severe" and "life-threatening" sepsis.

The presenter has amazed the nation with her hopeful outlook

Opening up about his setback, Kate revealed that Derek had to be rushed to intensive care after his kidneys became infected.

In some good news, Kate later revealed that Derek is now out of intensive care, waiting for a follow-up procedure. Speaking to her co-host Richard Madeley on yesterday's episode, she added: "One kidney looking really good, just need to look at the other one and so yeah he's still in high dependency… The important thing is we're back on the right side of it now."

Derek shares two kids with wife Kate Garraway

As the UK's longest-suffering COVID-19 patient, Derek, 54, has been battling a series of life-changing complications ever since he first contracted the virus in March 2020.

