Sarah Beeny shares sweet way her teenage sons are supporting her amid cancer battle The property expert is undergoing chemotherapy

Viewers of Sarah Beeny's New Life In The Country will be well aware of the close bond the presenter shares with her four sons, Billy, Charlie, Raffy and Laurie, who range in ages from 11 to 16, and Sarah just revealed the sweet way her boys are supporting her amid her cancer battle.

In an emotional post, the 50-year-old shared a photo of her newly cropped mane, alongside a snap of her sons in the midst of cutting her hair. "My trainee hairdressers cut off my hair on Friday night - getting one step ahead after first chemo treatment for breast cancer on Friday - the exclusive club you'd rather not be a member of," Sarah wrote.

Sarah Beeny talks about moving from London

While the presenter was thankful for the help of her sons, she revealed she wasn't convinced by their snipping skills.

"To be honest, I wouldn't recommend getting four teenage boys to cut off your hair," she told The Telegraph. "They're not going to be famous hairdressers. They said I looked like Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones – my hair is now in some places about a centimetre long and in some places, it's an inch long."

The presenter revealed that her hair, which she said was in 'not very good condition,' is now on the way to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for unwell children.

Sarah Beeny's sons cut her hair for her

Sarah's post was the first time she's opened up about her cancer diagnosis on social media, with fans rushing to send their support.

"So sorry to hear this. Your wonderful family will get you through this. Sending you much love," wrote one, while another commented: "I'm so incredibly sorry to read this. You are a strong beautiful woman, and you can overcome anything. Best of luck with the chemo."

Sarah Beeny suits her new cropped hair

Sarah spoke of her plans to tackle cancer, explaining she was diagnosed three weeks ago, and began chemotherapy last week.

The mum-of-four said that following chemotherapy, she will have a mastectomy next year, followed by radiotherapy.

Sarah's own mum died of breast cancer, but Sarah says he is hopeful to beat the disease. "I've got a really treatable cancer. I'm lucky to have this type of cancer, in this place, at my age, with the support I've got around me," she said.

