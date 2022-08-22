Eva Longoria shows off unbelievably toned physique whilst on board lavish yacht

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Eva Longoria was a vision on Sunday when she showed off her impressive gym-honed figure in a fabulous bikini photo as she enjoyed a sunny weekend.

The impressive update saw the Desperate Housewives star, 47, drenched after a quick dip in the sea and captured her candidly standing on what appeared to be a glamorous yacht. In the snaps, the actress donned a gorgeous black string bikini by Melissa Odabash.

WATCH: Eva Longoria stuns in beige two-piece for gruelling leg workout

Captioning the photos, she simply penned two black love hearts. Friends and fans of the star were quick to comment on her incredible appearance. Designer Melissa herself replied: "As always body insane, looking amazing."

Jamie Foxx replied with two flame emojis, whilst makeup artist to the stars Ash K Holm commented: "My everything inspiration."

Eva has the most incredible figure

Fans unanimously dubbed the doting mother-of-one "beautiful," whilst another wrote: "Body goals," with a raised hand emoji. A second penned: "You're so astonishing." Whilst third wrote: "The best of the best," with two red love heart emojis.

If you loved Eva's bikini a similar style by Melissa Odabash has just gone on sale!

Tortola ribbed bikini top, £60, The Outnet

Just hours ahead of the incredible update, the star shared her dedication to her maintaining her fabulous figure as she gave fans a glimpse into a gruelling training session.

Eva, of course, looked equally as glamorous for her sweaty session donning a chic beige twin-set by Zentoa which was comprised of a sports bra featuring the most elegant open back and a pair of chic leggings.

The star is no stranger to a gruelling workout

She added white trainers to complete the ultra-sporty look and wore her brunette tresses in a high ponytail. She also gave a close-up of her perfectly polished nails which were in a summery lilac shade as she filmed herself in the mirror.

Chatting to the camera she said: "Why I chose Sunday to do leg day I don't know, the sweat…" as well as adding a GIF which read "SWEAT."

