Sofia Vergara reveals secret to her stunning hourglass figure in candid gym snapshot

So that’s how she does it! Sofia Vergara revealed the secret to how she maintains her stunning hourglass figure – but it’s not for the faint-hearted!

The gorgeous AGT judge shared a snapshot from her gym of herself taking part in an online workout session with personal trainer Natalia Botero – and she accompanied it with the words: “Sunday torture with this doll @natibotero7”

Natalia then reshared the photo, enthusing: “What a pleasure and proud moment to train you! Let’s do this @sofiavergara!”

Natalia is the creator of a program of online classes called “Booty like an apple”, and she’s not only a personal trainer – she’s also a qualified functional trainer and a postural Alignment Specialist too.

On her site she describes herself as a “personal trainer, model, mum and wife.” and stresses that fitness is not only about the body, but the mind too.

“I’ve learned that to live life healthy, happy and to the full, I don’t only have to take care of my body, but also my mind and spirit too,” she says.

Sofia is clearly impressed with Natalia’s approach, as in the past she’s been lacking in motivation to exercise on Sundays.

Natalia is the creator of the 'Booty like an Apple' online fitness course

“I’ll say, ‘Sunday? No, it’s the Lord’s day; I can’t work out,” she told Shape magazine in 2020. Sofia has always been content with her body. But the star says her attitude to exercise changed after she hit the big 4-0.

“I hit 40 and I started seeing a softness everywhere on my body … I knew it was time to do something, so I did,” she said.”

