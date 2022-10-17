Sharon Stone melts hearts with adorable baby photo – fans react

Sharon Stone took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable update regarding her baby godson.

MORE: Sharon Stone's mom, 89, suffers 'big fall' amid health issues

Gushing with pride the 64-year-old actress posted a sweet snap of the little tot reaching a new milestone achievement. In the photo, Sharon's godson could be seen gripping onto the edge of a table as he tentatively balanced unaided.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Stone gives sneak peek into Italian vacation

In the background, the Basic Instinct actress beamed with joy as she witnessed her godson's triumphant moment.

MORE: Sharon Stone steps back in time with colorful eye-catching outfit

MORE: Sharon Stone shares impassioned plea for unity in new home video

Radiating cuteness, Sharon's godson was dressed in a blue ensemble featuring a precious zip-up knitted jumper emblazoned with royal guards.

The 64-year-old's godson looked so sweet

Sharon, meanwhile, nailed the cozy-chic aesthetic with a stunning sky blue shirt, white jeans, and chunky layered necklaces.

Alongside the heartwarming photo, Sharon included the caption: "Teaching my godson to stand up by himself today," followed by a string of star-struck emojis.

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Awww… Amazing Photo, Sharon! Thanks for sharing this precious moment with all of us!" whilst a second noted: "OMG, how cute is he?!"

Sharon is a doting godmother

"Wow you're doing a good job Sharon," wrote a third, and a fourth simply added: "So adorable".

Sharon's sweet family update comes after she opened up about her previous relationship woes. In a recent interview with Vogue Arabia, the star explained how a prior younger boyfriend asked if she used Botox, at which point she quipped: "It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did."

The actress suffered a near-fatal stroke

"I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn't interested in seeing me anymore," she told the magazine. "If you don't see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit."

Speaking candidly, Sharon revealed how she stopped getting Botox and fillers in the early 1990s after she had a stroke and a nine-day brain haemorrhage in 2001. What was once a "cute luxury" became "some kind of massive, painful neurological need," she said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here