Sharon Stone goes braless in a sequined pantsuit as she puts on the moves The Basic Instinct star certainly can dance!

Sharon Stone certainly is quite the hard worker when it comes to her life on set, but that doesn't mean she isn't able to let loose when the time calls for it.

The actress shared a video of herself on Instagram from behind-the-scenes of her latest shoot, and not only did she steal the show with her moves, but also her outfit.

VIDEO: Sharon Stone gives sneak peek into Italian vacation

She wore a green sequined pantsuit, pairing a blazer with wide-legged pants, going without anything underneath the blazer to show some skin.

Her make-up also stood out, as her eyes sported a mixture of lime green and bright pink shadow, and it certainly popped when she began dancing.

While strutting to another part of her set, she began grooving and showing off her abilities to The Notorious B.I.G.'s Hypnotize.

Those on set were also hyping her up as she enthusiastically danced around, eventually disappearing behind a set of doors, and fans and friends were instantly left wowed.

Sharon showed off her moves while strutting around in a sequined green pantsuit

"Go Sharon!!!!!" Lisa Rinna commented, with Sheryl Lee Ralph saying: "I see you Sharon!" and Hannah Waddingham writing: "G'on The Girrrrrl! The original and always the best."

A fan said: "How many ways can I say you are a super star," while another added: "What a suit," while Leslie Jordan said we were all thinking, writing: "I can't wait to see this photo shoot."

It was only recently that the Casino star provided another glimpse into her tendencies to engage her sillier side while on-set to keep the mood light.

While shooting for the cover of Spanish Harper's Bazaar, she wore a magnificent ensemble in ruffled tulle with a giant matching fedora.

The actress often tries to keep the mood on set light

However, while getting ready, she decided to have some fun with her team and whipped out what seemed to be her best British accent.

"Hello," she simply said to the amusement of those around her, then adding: "I'm his wing man," as the rest of the clip fast-forwarded to showcase the joyful environment.

