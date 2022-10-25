Gwen Stefani says her brother is her 'hero' - and he is just as famous as his sister Siblings who sing together stay together!

Gwen Stefani has been rocking stages all over the world since entering the music world with her band No Doubt in 1986, but did you know she's not the only one in her family who has done so?

Her brother, Eric Stefani, is also a musician, and in fact, not only was he a part of No Doubt as well, but he wrote one of the band's most iconic songs, 1995's Don't Speak.

Though he left the band in 1994 to focus on a career in animation, he still has always been there to support his little sister, Gwen through her music career.

Just last year, the Just a Girl singer shared an adorable snapshot which revealed that Eric was one of many fans watching her from the crowd as she performed a concert in Las Vegas.

She delighted fans when she shared a rare photo on Instagram alongside her sibling, where they both rocked platinum blonde locks and bold, dark eyebrows.

The duo beamed for the camera in the photos, which she endearingly captioned with: "My brother (hero) @ericstefanimation came to #vegas #justagirl! love u EMS gx."

The two are an epic duo

In the image, Gwen was dolled up in cowgirl-themed attire complete with a lot of gold tassels, while Eric was dressed casually in a blue zip-up hoodie paired with jeans, and looked ever the proud older brother.

Her fans loved the image and commented: "I saw him there clapping along and it seriously brought tears to my eyes. So much love," and "Aw you two legends," as well as: "Love the photo!" plus another fan added: "Two icons, both of you look fabulous."

Eric was an integral part to Gwen's rise to fame

In an interview with Seth Meyers, the mom-of-three opened up about her love for her older brother, and how influential he has always been.

She said that Eric was the one who "taught me everything I know" about music, and added that: "My brother is, like, my biggest hero. He's an amazing artist and talent."

