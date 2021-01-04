Fun activewear that will actually make you want to work out in 2021

If you're looking for bright, colourful and fun sportswear for your at-home workouts in 2021, look no further. We've searched the high street, and beyond, for fun activewear that will really help smash your fitness goals this year. We're talking prints (hello leopard print!), neon, lots of colours and jazzy designs for your sportswear wardrobe. So what do you think? Is it time to ditch the boring grey and black and inject some vibrant pieces to workout in? The answer is yes.

Marks & Spencer activewear for 2021

An exciting start to the year at M&S with hero styles being refreshed for spring with a bold new aesthetic, featuring graphic prints and complemented by vibrant neon accents. Within the popular Good Move collection you can now get new Go Balance yoga leggings made with recycled polyester, and the brand's first Flexifit sports bra with free cut racerback detailing.

The fun M&S Good Move activewear matching set we love

Printed scoop top, £12.50, leggings, £25, both M&S

RELATED: The best fitness trackers to get 2021 off to an active start - and they're celebrity approved!

Warehouse activewear for 2021

Discover Warehouse's range of women's activewear items. We're talking bold prints and clever designs that don't compromise on style. For 2021 it's all about leopard print, bright colour, sheer panels, and cool cycling shorts.

The fun Warehouse activewear matching set we love

Leopard print racerback vest, £21.75, and matching leggings, £26.25, both Warehouse

Hush activewear for 2021

The new year is the most perfect time to update your wardrobe, and whether it’s working out in a gorgeous green zip up top, or warming down in ombre star print leggings and a sweatshirt, hush activewear is always designed to feel good and fit brilliantly. To honour the brand's continued dedication to sustainability, the collection is crafted from ECONYL, a regenerated nylon made from recycled fishing nets, industrial plastic and recycled fabric, so you can help the planet while working out.

The fun Hush activewear matching set we love

Blue leopard print crop top, £39, and matching leggings, £59, both Hush

MORE: 23 best home workouts to kickstart 2021

ASOS Flex Your Own Way activewear for 2021

ASOS is no doubt your home for activewear as it stocks up so many sportswear brands; from Nike to Adidas, Reebok and more. ASOS also has its own range, the ASOS 4505 collection. This year, ASOS' message is 'Flex your own way' and it's designed to serve you the motivation to move in whatever way feels good in 2021, giving you the confidence to experiment with your exercise routine, and meet new fitness challenges.

The fun ASOS 4505 activewear matching set we love

Coral long sleeve top, £16, and coral leggings, £18, both ASOS 4505

DISCOVER: Kickstart your fitness goals with a 30-day FREE subscription to Results Wellness Lifestyle

River Island RI Active for 2021

RI Active is a 23-piece collection of fashion-forward, figure-flattering leisurewear. Combining recycled fabrics with new, the collection mixes soft cottons with breathable lightweight knits to deliver an elevated, sports luxe feel. There are two-piece sets with high power stretch shape. The fun factor is the colourways - this year there are pops of bold orange amongst the blacks and greys.

The fun RI Active matching set we love

Orange top, £26, and matching orange cycling shorts, £26, both River Island

Matalan Souluxe activewear for 2021

Hitting the mark on fit, function and style, Matalan's Souluxe sportswear makes getting active easy. Designed with comfort in mind, supportive technical fabrics are accented with on-trend colours and prints to make a range that's wearable both in and out of the gym.

The fun Matalan Souluxe activewear matching set we love

Smoke print sports bra, £8, and matching leggings, £14, both Matalan

Adidas x Karlie Kloss for 2021

The adidas x Karlie Kloss collection is designed to give you the freedom you need to take on a fitness journey with confidence. As a supermodel and entrepreneur, Karlie Kloss is passionate about fostering a strong body and a strong mind when it comes to achieving her goals.

The fun Adidas x Karlie Kloss activewear matching set we love

Orange parka, £90, sports bra, £35, and leggings, £50, all adidas x Karlie Kloss

Nike Women Activewear for 2021

There's no denying that Nike is the power player for fun activewear. If you're looking for bright colours, Nike's definitely up there. Within the womenswear collections this year, we're seeing even more brights - and we're obsessed with the pink pieces within the range.

The fun Nike women activewear matching set we love

Nike Air women's T-shirt, £26.95, and matching leggings, £34.95, both Nike

TOP TIPS: 13 wellness trends to try in 2021 that will help manage your anxiety

Boohoo activewear for 2021

Boohoo has just dropped its new arrivals in time for you to come through for 2021. Whether you’re keeping up with home workouts, upping your running regime or getting back to the gym, activate your workout with the statement activewear outfits.

The fun Boohoo activewear matching set we love

Sports bra, £10, and matching leggings, £15.30, both Boohoo

PrettyLittleThing activewear for 2021

Whether you’re working out or keeping it casual, PrettyLittleThing has you sorted. Enlisting Karrueche for her impeccable edit you'll look and feel your best. With a range of inclusive activewear pieces, this collection was created with all shapes and sizes in mind, to allow all women to look and feel at their most powerful.

The fun PLT activewear matching set we love

Seamless leggings, £18, and sports bra, £11, both PLT Sport

SHOP: The best and comfiest leggings on the high street right now

NEXT Activewear for 2021

Next has always been a highstreet power player when it comes to activewear. Designed for all types of fitness, the new Denise Lewis collection features extra stretch and don't worry about breaking a sweat – the moisture-wicking fabric in a lot of their products will keep you cool and comfortable.

The fun NEXT activewear matching set we love

Pink tee, £14, and floral leggings, £24, both Next

JOG ON: 7 cheap treadmills to buy while gyms are closed

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.