Never tried period pants? Modibodi’s Black Friday sale gives you the best reason to try them

Period pants are still a fairly new concept and if you’ve been intrigued to try leak-free pants and period-proof swimwear, this is your moment – because Modibodi, the UK’s number one period pant brand, have dropped their brilliant Black Friday sale with up to 50% off their roster of products. Wow!

You can bag a pair of period pants for as little as £10, replacing the need for tampons, cups or pads when you’re on your period – saving you even more money.

Classic Bikini Briefs, £11 (WAS £22), Modibodi

Modibodi fans have called them "life-changing" and there's also products for those who suffer from incontinence, those who are pregnant and men too.

Since they can be washed and reworn, period pants have fast become a sustainable alternative to leak-management products too.

And there’s loads of different pants and briefs styles depending on the fit you like. There’s even different briefs depending on the heaviness of your flow, ranging from light to heavy and period pants for overnight too.

Recycled Seamfree Full Brief Period Underwear Overnight Absorbency,

£17.85 (WAS £25.50), Modibodi

Perhaps the best part of Modibodi’s Black Friday sale is their period-proof swimwear section. No more putting off pool days on holiday because of your period or worrying about wearing a tampon - the brand’s bestselling one-piece swimsuit has been reduced to £41.30, from £59.

Recycled One-Piece Swimsuit, £41.30 (WAS £59), Modibodi

Or there’s a fun floral version too, for a bargain £36.

Floral Wrap Swimsuit, £36 (WAS £72), Modibodi

As for period leggings, they’re on sale too. Modibodi’s recycled leggings have a floating absorbent gusset offering the same tried and tested leak-proof protection of Modibodi’s pants.

Recycled 7/8 Leggings, £ Modibodi

Sorry, there’s no excuse to not get to that workout now…

