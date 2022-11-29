How GMA is supporting Robin Roberts on her health journey The ABC News star has a strong team behind her

Robin Roberts has been an instrumental part of the Good Morning America team, not just for her personal and intimate style of reporting, but also for her candid insight into her own life and how it can help others.

The anchor primarily received a lot of attention and praise from viewers when she documented her bone marrow transplant journey on the show in 2012.

Her ABC special chronicling her treatment in 2013 received a Peabody Award, and on the 10th anniversary of her transplant this year, the show has moved to show their support for her and others dealing with similar issues.

After Robin marked a decade since her life-changing surgery on the show, GMA announced that it had partnered with Be The Match for a life-saving campaign.

For the span of five months, it would help raise awareness of ways in which people can donate and provide aid to others in their "One Match, Second Chance" series.

An article shared by GMA on their website reads: "While [Robin] had a perfect match within her own family, approximately 70% of patients do not have a matching donor in their family and must turn to registries like Be The Match for their cure.

The GMA team partnered with Be The Match to raise awareness

"A patient's chance of having a matched, available donor on the Be The Match Registry ranges from 29% to 79%, depending on the patient's ethnic background."

The campaign kicked off on 20 September and will continue on till 20 February, 2023 in an effort to raise awareness and save lives.

Robin received a stem cell transplant from her sister Sally-Ann Roberts and after surgery in September 2012, was back in the ABC News studios by the beginning of 2013.

When Robin spoke of the campaign and the milestone on the show, she got choked up as she spoke to her co-hosts and reminded them that "every day is special."

Robin marked the 10th anniversary of her surgery in September 2022

"When you've gone through a hell crisis, you're just so grateful."

