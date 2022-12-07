Carol Vorderman wows in ab-baring winter workout wear in new photo The former Countdown star looks so glam!

Carol Vorderman always has the most stylish workout gear and she posed up a storm on Wednesday as she interacted with her fans.

The stunning star took to Instagram, where she asked her followers what they'd like to hear her speak about on Instagram Live.

She then reposted some responses, including one which read: "Fitness".

Carol shared the response over the gorgeous photo of herself, which saw her wearing a cropped red skin-tight top teamed with matching leggings and orange trainers.

The mum-of-two's long blonde hair hung in loose waves and she kept her makeup natural. The 61-year-old replied in her caption: "I can definitely speak to you all about fitness".

Keeping fit is one of Carol's passions, and she ensures that she works out regularly, doing a variety of exercise, from walking and paddle boarding to spending time in the gym.

Carol shared the stunning photo on Instagram

At the weekend, she impressed her followers as she revealed how flexible she is.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Countdown co-host shared a video of herself kicking leaves in a park dressed in the ultimate winter look featuring leather-look leggings, a white coat and a fur hat in a stunning caramel shade.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Found a child to drag out and look after me on a quick amble...@katie.science was that lucky child.

The star looks fabulous dressed up or down

"Not well enough for radio show today sadly... Anyway, pretty hot on the leaf kicking!!!... Happy to get just one in the air. Can't knock a girl for trying… Time for a cup of something nice. Happy Saturday gang."

The post was shared after the star was unable to appear on her Radio Wales show due to falling unwell with what she thought was the flu.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the post. One follower penned: "Glad you are on the mend keep safe," alongside two love heart emojis.

