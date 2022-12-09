Real reason James Martin won't be on TV this Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As a famous chef known for impressive takes on classic food, James Martin is a go-to when it comes to Christmas dinner inspiration – he even recently released a book all about potatoes!

So, it came as a surprise when James told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning that Friday's TV slot was his last day of work before Christmas, meaning he won't be whipping up any festive feasts for eager viewers.

James explained he's been suffering for a while, prompting Holly to tell him to look after himself.

The chef worried fans in late November with a health scare, too, sharing an Instagram post from hospital.

The Saturday Morning Kitchen star, 50, revealed that both he and his pet dog Ralph were undergoing an operation.

Sharing a picture of his Lhasa Apso alongside a sign on a hospital room that read, "MRI scan," the celebrity chef cryptically announced: "Seems as if we are both getting old fella! Dropped him off for an op this morning, now it seems I need one."

James Martin will be absent from our TV screens over the festive period

A few hours later, James - who recently spoke about his weight loss - thanked fans for their support and followed up with: "Thank you for all your messages, very kind. Ralph is ok and out and on the mend cheers. Me on the other hand well we will see."

We're wishing James a speedy recovery!

