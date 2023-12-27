Helena Christensen, 55, is a goddess in V-neck swimsuit for icy birthday swim

Helena Christensen just celebrated her 55th birthday in style with a family reunion in Copenhagen.

Taking to Instagram to share some highlights from her Scandinavian sojourn, the Danish supermodel delighted fans by posting videos from her cold water swimming experience. Rocking a pale pink, leopard print swimsuit, Helena is seen diving off a jetty and plunging into the freezing water of the Nyhavn River.

The stylish one-piece boasted a V-neck design and an abstract geometric print featuring darker pink and turquoise blue shapes.

Ever glamorous, Helena's choppy brunette bob was pulled back into a messy bun and she sported bright scarlet lipstick.

"Birthday chills w my family," she wrote. One fan responded: "I can’t believe you swim in that cold water every year. Love it! They say cold water preserves… must be your secret to looking so fab."

© Instagram Helena looked amazing in a leopard print swimsuit as she braved the freezing water in Copenhagen

"The queen of chilly waters," another joked, while hundreds of other fans wished her a happy birthday.

Helena is primarily based in Manhattan, New York, but has an apartment in Copenhagen and spends every Christmas in her native country.

© Instagram The OG supermodel is a big fan of cold water immersion therapy

Copenhagen's 12km-long harbor is a popular swimming destination for locals and tourists alike. The city's designated harbor baths are free, clean, and safe to use all year round, so long as you can stand the cold.

What are the benefits of cold water swimming?

Cold water swimming boasts many benefits, so it's no surprise health-conscious Helena is a fan.

© Instagram Her whole family took the plunge during their festive reunion in Denmark

Cold-water immersion therapy is said to help boost your metabolism. It can also close pores and awaken the skin for a glowing complexion, while also aiding the immune system.

There are also thought to be mental health benefits from taking a dip in freezing waters.

"Cold water immersion stimulates endorphins to improve mood to help combat stress, anxiety and depression," Dr. Sarah Brewer, medical director of supplement brand Healthspan, previously explained to HELLO!.

© Instagram Helena spends most of her year in New York, but celebrates Christmas and her birthday in Copenhagen

"Cold water keeps you in the moment, so it's the ultimate form of mindfulness. It helps to achieve calm meditation as you focus on your breathing."

Helena is in good company as celebrities including Chris Hemsworth, David Beckham, and Lady Gaga are all fans of cold-water immersion therapy.

© Instagram Helena with her mother Elsa and son Mingus

The supermodel is also a boxing enthusiast and trains three times a week in New York.

The mother-of-one, who raises son Mingus with her ex, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, has featured in countless fashion campaigns over the years, from Chanel to Prada.

She remains best known for being one of the 'original supermodels' of the 90s alongside Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Elle Macpherson.