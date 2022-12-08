Helena Christensen looks sublime in slinky cut-out dress

Helena Christensen's latest look has left her fans (us included) totally floored. The Danish model took to Instagram in a racy asymmetrical bodycon dress crafted from delicate crochet - and her modelesque figure looked unreal.

SEE: Helena Christensen displays tattooed bikini body in striped swimsuit

The 53-year-old star's dress was complete with an elegant halter-neck strap, cut-out panels revealing her svelte silhouette, and a slinky midi skirt crafted in a cotton candy blue hue. Helena teamed her statement frock with an oversized blazer, beaded clutch bag and timeless black mules. Simply sublime!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helena Christensen causes a stir as she takes freezing cold dip in swimsuit

We couldn't get enough of Helena's romantic red lip, which she paired with a dewy foundation, illuminating highlighter and feline-esque eyeliner wings.

The mother-of-one emulated a 1920s Hollywood film star, teasing her raven bob into stylish waves.

LOOK: Helena Christensen is a goddess in incredible 90s beach bikini shoot

Helena looked effortlessly feline in the sleek bodycon

"@creativetime with creative friends [heat emoji]. A beautiful evening honoring pioneering American artist @charlesgainesstudio @loewefoundation," Helena captioned her IG post.

The 90s style icon's ageless look whipped her one million-strong Instagram fanbase into a fashion frenzy. "You just get more and more beautiful!" commented one fan, as another penned: "[love] you in that dress on the red curtain."

SEE: Helena Christensen is the ultimate femme fatale in gothic lace lingerie

READ MORE: Helena Christensen looks sublime in makeup-free unfiltered selfie

"That dress on you! What an eternally beautiful woman you are," added a third fan.

It's not the first time we've been left speechless by Helena's beguiling beauty this week. On Wednesday, the star reprised her role as the face of the lingerie company Coco de Mer, whose latest campaign evolves the concept of the female gaze.

The supermodel posed up a storm in the pastel frock

Naturally, Helena looked effortlessly chic in the sleek underwear provided by the brand. Featuring a sporty racerback bra with all-over gothic lace and a matching pair of bottoms, the set perfectly accentuated the supermodel's toned figure.

Having spent much of her early career living it up with the likes of Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell, the star now resides in the stunning Catskill mountains in upstate New York and fans believe that her love of cold-water swimming and hiking in the fresh air is the key to her glowing complexion.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.