Gemma Owen shares killer abs photo on Instagram - and we've found her gym kit on sale 

While the majority of us are all lying vertical on the sofa between Christmas and New Year, Love Island star Gemma Owen has other ideas.

The 19-year-old daughter of former footballer Michael Owen has taken to Instagram to show off her outfit for the gym. "Back to it," she told her two million Instagram followers. "The lull before New Year is killing me," she added before signing off with a yawning emoji.

In the snap, Gemma is wearing a subtle camo print crop top and leggings set from Gymshark, and while she is wearing jewellery, we notice her Tiffany & Co. necklace is missing. She must put that away for safe keeping while she works out.

We've found the two-piece on the Gymshark website, and it's discounted so if you're looking to copy Gemma you can bag the set for £47.70.

Camo seamless leggings, £27.50 (WAS £55), Gymshark

The material features sweat-wicking tech to keep you cool and dry, so you can reach your best.

The wrap front top also features sweat-wicking tech, and offers medium support.

Camo medium support wrap top, £20 (WAS £40), Gymshark

Gemma, who is a professional dressage rider, likes to keep fit. After leaving the Love Island villa, she told Heat magazine: "Definitely exercise, I always have to do something. Whether that be going to the gym, going for a run or training on the horse, training in the morning just sets up the day perfectly for me and it's what I love to do. It really clears my head and gives me the best mindset."

