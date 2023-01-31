Nicole Scherzinger shimmying in bikini has fans saying the same thing - watch The Masked Singer star is serious body goals

Nicole Scherzinger blew fans away on Tuesday when she shared a video of herself shimmying and stretching in a sporty white bikini.

The Masked Singer star, 44, left her 5.6 million Instagram followers totally mesmerised by her enviable abs, which she displayed in elegant ivory swimwear. "A little progress each day, adds up to big results," Nicole penned in the caption. Watch the video below…

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger shows off her insanely toned figure in white bikini

The star appeared to be fresh from a workout in the clip, rocking a makeup-free glow and slicking her hair back into a ballerina bun.

Nicole followed her video with a series of sweaty post-workout selfies, detailing her jaw-dropping morning routine in the caption.

"Let discipline carry you when motivation won't," Nicole wrote, crediting a "beast mode" workout an ice bath below three degrees and a steamy stretch out in the sauna as her go-to routine. It sounds like hard work, but there's no denying Nicole's athletic prowess is seriously inspiring.

Nicole showed off her toned physique on Instagram

Fans were united in their responses in the captions of her IG post. "Goals!" quipped one fan, as another penned: "You are total body goals," and a third wrote: "Body goals for life."

The songstress often shares her insane fitness videos and impressive yoga poses with fans on social media, including several couple workouts she completes with her beau Thom Evans.

The pair first started dating in January 2020 after first meeting on The X Factor: Celebrity in which Thom auditioned with fellow rugby players as the group Try Hard.

The Pussycat Dolls star follows a super strict workout routine

Marking their one-year anniversary, Thom penned a doting tribute to his beloved Nicole: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light." Nicole replied: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

Nicole's playful bikini moment comes just after the former X Factor star debuted a much shorter, choppy, ice-blonde hairstyle.

Swapping out her raven tresses for sleek platinum blonde, the star asked fans: "Do blondes really have more fun?"

The star debuted a platinum blonde hairstyle and fans went WILD

Whilst a number of followers were divided about her new dynamic locks, others could not believe how much the Pussycat Dolls star resembled Kim Kardashian. Honestly? We see the resemblance!

