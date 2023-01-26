Nicole Scherzinger's unexpected look divides fans The former X-Factor judge debuted a brand new look…

Nicole Scherzinger divided fans on social media after showing off her brand-new look on Wednesday - and she looks so different.

The former X-Factor judge, 44, debuted her much shorter, choppy, ice-blonde locks for a fun video shared on her Instagram feed, where she danced away in a variety of sultry outfits.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger's unexpected new look divides fans

One of the fabulous looks saw the pop star rocking an ultra-cropped white T-Shirt and matching white sports bra with a pair of low-rise grey sweat-shorts.

The star debuted her vibrant new locks

The look seriously showed of Nicole's impressively toned physique as did a second look worn by the star, which featured a glamorous figure-hugging charcoal dress and an intricate string crossed back.

Captioning the divisive clip, the star asked fans: "Do blondes really have more fun?" Whilst a number of followers were divided about her new dynamic locks, others could not believe how much the Pussycat Dolls star resembled Kim Kardashian.

"Kim K vibes" one fan penned, whilst another added, "You look like Kim K," alongside a flame emoji.

Nicole looked so stunning

Another replied: "Nice, but I like the black hair better." Others were focused on just how stunning the superstar looked, with one writing: "Loving the look."

The star set the clip to a remixed audio clip of Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods saying: "So you're breaking up with me because I'm too blonde?" taken from her iconic film Legally Blonde.

The Pussycat Dolls star impressed followers

As for her makeup, Nicole couldn't have been more camera-ready and donned a flawless face look comprised of warm brushes of bronzer, perfect rosy lips fluttery fake lashes and sultry black eyeliner.

The update came just days after the star blew fans away posing up a storm in an ivory satin bridal gown on her feed. Nicole's strapless dress featured a stunning shell-like bustier, a waist-cinching silhouette and an elegant maxi skirt.

Nicole is never short of a stunning look

She elevated her dazzling ensemble with bejeweled satin heels and let her raven hair cascade past her shoulders in voluminous curls. To complete the timeless Hollywood look she added lashings of red lipstick.

