Christina Hall details 'brutal' recovery method amid ongoing health battle The Flip or Flop alum was diagnosed with mercury and lead poisoning in December

Christina Hall has revealed the extreme lengths she has gone to in order to get to the bottom of her ongoing health issues.

The Flip or Flop alum was diagnosed with mercury and lead poisoning in December, and earlier this week, she shared a health update with her Instagram followers, admitting that she underwent a series of invasive testing to try and pinpoint why she has been dealing with "unexplained health stuff for years."

"I've been on a mission to get to the bottom of what's going on and I did an expensive and super extensive panel, and I got all my results back," she said in a video posted to her Story.

The Christina on the Coast star — who shares children Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, three, with ex-spouse Ant Anstead — explained that her most recent test checked for "100 different types of molds, metals and bacterias."

Christina revealed that her "highest level of toxicity came back as an abnormal amount of gut bacteria … like sibo and also parasites."

"So those are my biggest conditions and then after that, obviously, I have a little bit of heavy metals going on too," she explained, clarifying that she got all the lab work cleared through her doctor.

Christina is in the middle of a 'brutal' cleanse

Christina then revealed the "brutal" steps she's taking to try and heal, adding: "So I'm on a cleanse — and a parasite cleanse — but I heard it gets worse before it gets better. It's pretty brutal but I'm hoping at the end I feel good."

The TV star first revealed her health issues in December when she shared a series of Stories from the hospital, updating her followers on the scans she had undertaken.

"My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning," she wrote, adding: "Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacterial overgrowth."

Christina has been plagued by health issues for years

It's not the first time she has been open with fans about her health issues, including unexplained "extreme stomach pain" which she said in October 2021 has plagued her since 2016.

She claimed at the time that her symptoms had "been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills/meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn't the answer."

