Christina Hall details 'mercury and lead poisoning' diagnosis after 'flipping gross houses'

Flip or Flop star Christina Hall has shared the devastating news with fans that she has been diagnosed with mercury and lead poisoning.

The TV personality and home renovation star took to Instagram to share a series of Stories from the hospital, updating her followers on the scans she had undertaken. "My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning," she wrote, adding: "Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacterial overgrowth."

The mom-of-three then revealed that she would be going through a full detox before determining how she feels and then considering removing her breast implants; she had previously shared that she believed the cosmetic surgery may have been making her feel unwell.

"Been super exhausted lately so on a kick to get back into my body. I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I’m considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related. Does anyone else have any experience with this subject? I’m curious on all the ladies take on this," she had written in a post earlier in December.

Christina revealed that some of her symptoms had included "inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto's disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue".

It's not the first time she has been open with fans about her health issues, writing earlier in 2022 that her ongoing difficulties had "been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills".

Christina shared the news with fans

"I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back," she wrote, continuing: "Anxiety can cause major flare ups and my biggest thing I've noticed being affected is my digestion/gut health."

"I've talked to a lot of people about this," she added. "And just want to advocate how important it is to trust your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body."

