Nicole Scherzinger displays enviable physique as she relaxes in gorgeous bikini Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger has a great bikini body!

Nicole Scherzinger never seems to age, and the 44-year-old impressed fans during the week when she shared photos from a romantic Valentine's getaway with beau Thom Evans.

Making use of the outside tub, the Poison singer donned a beautiful floral bikini as she soaked in the relaxing waters, showcasing her phenomenal physique. Nicole was the picture of bliss as she spread herself out and let her luscious dark locks flow out of the side of the outdoor bath, before later styling it into ponytail.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger shows off muscular physique in string bikini

Loading the player...

The Masked Singer judge also shared other intimate insights into her break with Thom, including a beachside lunch consisting of fries and a healthy sandwich.

PHOTO ALBUM: 9 best celebrity winter bikini photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Michelle Keegan, Rebel Wilson & more

Nicole also relaxed inside a jaw-dropping villa and she shared a photo of herself on a cream sofa, matching the interior with a cream sweater and pants combo.

"A relaxing Valentines getaway," she captioned the dreamy photos, adding a heart emoji at the end.

Nicole soaked in the waters

Her fans fell in love with her post, as one shared: "Hope you and Thom are having a wonderful time together," and a second added: "This post definitely deserves a yasss queen!"

Others were rendered speechless and they only shared heart emojis in response.

Nicole has constantly impressed her fans with her bikini body and last month she posted a fitness update which saw her shimmying around in a white two-piece.

The singer enjoyed time away

The star appeared to be fresh from a workout in the clip, rocking a makeup-free glow and slicking her hair back into a ballerina bun.

Nicole followed her video with a series of sweaty post-workout selfies, detailing her jaw-dropping morning routine in the caption.

WOW: Nicole Scherzinger's unexpected look divides fans

DISCOVER WHY: Nicole Scherzinger models slinky bridal dress that leaves fans confused

"Let discipline carry you when motivation won't," Nicole wrote, crediting a "beast mode" workout an ice bath below three degrees and a steamy stretch out in the sauna as her go-to routine.

Fans were united in their responses in the captions of her IG post. "Goals!" quipped one fan, as another penned: "You are total body goals," and a third wrote: "Body goals for life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.