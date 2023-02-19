Richard Gere's wife shares health update on actor as he recovers from pneumonia The Pretty Woman actor is in Mexico with his family

Richard Gere is on the mend after checking himself into the hospital following a weeks-long illness.

The actor was in Mexico's Nuevo Vallarta vacation destination with his family when he was diagnosed with pneumonia, Deadline reports.

TMZ initially revealed the star had developed a cough, prompting him to go to the hospital, where doctors confirmed he was battling a case of pneumonia. However, after an overnight stay, he was discharged.

Richard was in Mexico to celebrate his wife Alejandra Silva's 40th birthday, and she took to Instagram to give an update on his health, revealing he wasn't the only one in the family who was sick for "weeks."

The Spanish publicist shared a photo of herself on the beach walking with her and the actor's two kids together – their two boys were born in 2019 and 2020, respectively – and shared that everyone was luckily on the path to recovery.

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes," she wrote, before adding: "After almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better!"

Alejandra revealed on Instagram that the whole family had been sick

She concluded: "Thank you for all the love, I give it all back to you!" promptly receiving well wishes from her followers in return.

Following her initial post on Friday, after news broke that Richard had been in the hospital, Alejandra took to Instagram again on Sunday to give another health update on his behalf.

The mom-of-three shared another update on Sunday

Sharing a photo in which the two are walking with one of their sons – and Richard is seen with a mask on – she wrote: "I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and worry messages, he is recovering."

She added: "He is feeling much better today! The worst has already passed! Thank you all for your sweet messages, we really appreciate them!"

