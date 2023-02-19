Christie Brinkley turns heads in stylish red hot bikini during day out on the beach The supermodel has a fabulous sense of style

Christie Brinkley always looks incredible and was the envy of many after sharing pictures from her weekend beach trip.

The supermodel turned heads as she posed in a red string bikini accessorized with a co-ordinating sarong and jacket, in a sun-soaked new photo posted on Instagram.

The 69-year-old completed her look with a straw hat. Christie is currently on vacation with her 24-year-old daughter Sailor, and has been sharing a number of envy-inducing snapshots from their getaway so far.

On Friday, the pair posed for another beach photo, this time with Christie wearing a stylish strapless swimsuit, while Sailor - who is following in her mom's footsteps as a model -rocked a red bikini.

Whilst Christie and Sailor haven't revealed the location of their beachside escape, there's every chance the duo is vacationing in Turks and Caicos' Parrot Cay, where Christie owns a stunning three-bedroom villa on the beach.

When Christie and her family aren't staying there, the property is available to rent out with prices from $945 per night.

Christie is no stranger to sharing swimwear photos on social media. Last week, she posted a slew of beachside pictures in honor of Valentine's Day.

The veteran model belied her age in a flaming red triangle bikini which she paired with a straw cowboy hat and a chic red embroidered jacket. "Happy Valentine's!" she wrote in cursive handwriting, making the dot on the exclamation point a little heart.

In her caption, she added: "Hope everyone is feeling the LOVE." Christie shares Sailor with her architect ex-husband, Peter Cook.

The former couple wed in 1996 before later calling it quits in 2008. Christie is also a doting mom to Alexa Ray Joel whom she shares with singer Billy Joel and her son Jack whose father is Richard Taubman.

