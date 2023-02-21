Michelle Keegan shares surprise career move alongside beautiful bikini photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news that she's set to star in Netflix's adaptation thriller novel Fool Me Once, sharing her latest role alongside a sizzling bikini selfie.

The 35-year-old wore a strapless nude bikini and a chic straw hat as she read a copy of Fool Me Once beside a pool, surrounded by palm trees, writing: "Finally the secret's out! I'm over the moon to be joining the cast of FOOL ME ONCE, a @netflixuk thriller based on the book by the extremely talented @harlancoben. Here we gooooo."

DISCOVER: How Michelle Keegan looks so gorgeous beachside

Loading the player...

Michelle's family, friends and followers were delighted by both the new role and her bikini photo, with compliments pouring in on the post. Rochelle Humes wrote: "Go girl!" while Michelle's mother-in-law, Carol Wright, commented: "Here we go so excited to watch this you little star, a superstar."

The author of the book, Harlan Coben, echoed Michelle's excitement, commenting: "Here we go!" and fans of his novels weighed in too.

Michelle Keegan looked fabulous in her bikini

"Yessssss! Another Netflix Harlan Corben thriller! Need to make sure I've read this bad boy," one wrote, while another enthused: "Omg Michelle Keegan in a thriller by Harlan Coben. Doesn't get much better than that."

DISCOVER: 'I tried Michelle Keegan's workout regime for 7 days and it was surprising'

A third wrote: "Loved that book! Can’t wait to see you on the TV version of it!"

Michelle Keegan shared behind-the-scenes photos of Fool Me Once

Alongside her bikini photo, Michelle shared behind-the-scenes photos of the filming, revealing she's playing a character called Maya, posting a snap of her dressed as her character in a smart blazer.

SEE: Michelle Keegan's unexpected hair transformation will make you do a double take

It's unclear where Michelle's latest project is being filmed, but judging by the on-set snaps she shared, it looks like a UK project, so she's likely to be staying on home soil, unlike her last role which saw her filming in Australia for long stretches of time.

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.