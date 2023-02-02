Michelle Keegan's unexpected hair transformation will make you do a double take

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan has had an eventful start to the year, from continuing renovations on the megamansion she shares with her husband Mark Wright, to enchanting in a red hot mini dress at the grand opening of the world's most luxury hotel.

And now, it seems like the Brassic actress is back to filming, having shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her latest look from what appears to be an on-set trailer - but wait 'til you see her incredible hair transformation. Take a peek in the video below…

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's new hair transformation will turn your head

"Bubble braids today," Michelle penned on Instagram, revealing her slick and sassy up-do as she posed in the mirror in a sporty grey tracksuit.

The 35-year-old star levelled up her makeup game with fluttery false lashes, a dramatic blush and statement lined lips.

The actress made a serious case for bubble braids

Bubble braids were everywhere in the nineties, and the Princess Jasmine-inspired hair trend seems to have made a major comeback for red carpet season - we wonder what Michelle's edgy new look is in aid of?

Michelle Keegan's favourite hair products

Michelle's chocolate brown tresses have long been a source of inspiration for her doting fans, who often rush to compliment her princess-like mane that's always preened to perfection.

"Obviously because of my job, my hair can get really damaged," the star previously told HELLO!. "It can look dry, it can look dull, so I'm constantly trying to find products to replenish my hair," explained Michelle, who is a big fan of Give Me Cosmetics' Argan Oil & Coconut Oil Hair Mask.

Michelle's hairdresser shared her fresh 'do on Instagram

Back in 2015, Michelle revealed Beauty Works' 10-in-1 Miracle Spray was a staple in her travel bag for maintaining her glossy locks.

The former Coronation Street star also told HELLO! that she also swears by Balmain's Leave-In Conditioner Spray, which costs just £10.

The star's chocolate tresses cause major hair-envy amongst her fans

Michelle's new hairstyle comes just after she shared a romantic week in Dubai with her beau. The star shared a glimpse at her lavish sun-drenched week in paradise, posting a video for her 6.3 million Instagram followers to marvel at.

Michelle sported a series of stunning looks during her holiday, including a jaw-dropping red mini dress, a bejewelled LBD and a striking tropical print two-piece set that left her fans reeling in the comments.

Michelle loves a braid moment on the red carpet

The actress' elegant beachwear consisted of a floaty tropical skirt and matching strappy bralette that showcased Michelle's insanely toned abs and tiny waist.

