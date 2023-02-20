Pippa Middleton's secrets to her super toned figure

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Kate is known for her intense workout routine, and judging by her sister Pippa Middleton's latest incredible bikini photos, a penchant for exercise obviously runs in the family.

Pippa, who turns 40 in September, has been photographed in a series of wow-worthy swimwear ensembles over the last few weeks, showcasing her toned body on the beaches of St. Barts, and it's left people wondering how the mother of three looks so sensational.

WATCH: Discover Pippa Middleton's secret to slim figure

Loading the player...

Fans couldn't believe how wonderful Pippa looks, writing: "Didn't she just have a third baby?!! Wow!!" and: "These sisters have great genes. I'm sure they take care of themselves but genes help too."

How does Pippa Middleton work out?

1. Pippa Middleton loves running

Pippa called herself a "passionate sportswoman and runner," in an interview with fitness brand Hoka One, before going on to reveal she's been a runner since she was eight years old.

Pippa Middleton runs regularly

"Running and sport in general has been a constant light in my life and I hope it will continue to be so," she said.

2. Pippa Middleton loves a fitness challenge

No stranger to testing her limits, Princess Kate's sister like to throw herself into tough challenges, including climbing Mont Blanc with her parents and brother James Middleton, and taking part in many triathlons.

Pippa Middleton enjoys a sporting challenge

She has some serious plans in the pipeline, too.

Pippa Middleton leads an active lifestyle

"I have goals for the future and challenges I'd like to embrace so I've kept them on my bucket list to return to when the time is right, this includes the London and New York marathons, the Coast-to-Coast multi-sport event in New Zealand, the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc MCC (the 40km race) and the Cape Town Cycle Tour," she listed.

READ: Pippa Middleton's unbelievable 10,000-acre estate she's set to inherit

3. Pippa Middleton is active every day

As well as running, Pippa credits an active lifestyle with her trim physique. "Being active with my son in the park or playground, transporting him on the back of my bike, and buggy running when he was a baby have been ways in which I have been able to include outdoor exercise whilst being a hands-on mummy.

"It's helped manage my weight, is time efficient and gives us both the chance to enjoy the fresh air and explore the great outdoors."

Pippa Middleton works hard on her figure

What does Pippa Middleton eat?

Pippa Middleton follows a healthy diet, favouring food that fuels her body.

"My usual breakfast is either plain yoghurt with chopped fruit and toasted seeds, oats and nuts or toasted rye bread with eggs or avocado," she revealed to the i newspaper in 2018.

Pippa Middleton's healthy diet helps her maintain her figure

Her lunch choices have fitness in mind too. "I try to eat wholegrain, energy-fuelled carbohydrates and three meals a day," she told HELLO! in 2016. "I also increase my portion sizes based on my training level, with lots of brown rice, lentils, quinoa and sweet potato, and for breakfast, porridge and rye toast."

Pippa previously spoke about her diet in her Mind & Body column for Waitrose Weekend in 2014.

TRENDING NOW: Princess Kate's sisterly bond with Pippa Middleton - biggest moments in photos

The mum-of-two revealed: "I grew up with the belief that good health is about moderation in all things, so I'll be celebrating healthy living through exercise, a balanced diet and a little of the naughty stuff sprinkled in – I'm talking chocolate, crisps and occasional glass of wine,"

She continued: "I've never done Dukan, attempted Atkins or exercised religiously seven days a week but I do believe in making healthy choices – keeping refined carbs such as white bread and pasta to a minimum, and sticking to sensible portion sizes."

LISTEN: Former Norland nanny reacts to Kate's parenting of little Prince Louis

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.