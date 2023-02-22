Adele reveals debilitating back pain during Las Vegas residency: 'My disc has worn away' The singer is a mother-of-one

Songstress Adele has revealed how she's currently performing in Las Vegas with a disintegrated disc in her spine.

The Hello hitmaker, 34, made the health admission at a recent gig, explaining to her audience how part of her spine has "worn away." She also added how she'd been suffering from "really bad sciatica" in her left leg.

Addressing the crowd at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele quizzed: "Is anyone else kind of my age [started] getting bad knees? I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not [expletive] there anymore. It's worn away."

Sciatica can cause pain in the lower back, the buttock and the back of the thighs and calves, and can be intense.

Adele detailed her back pain

This isn't the first time Adele has opened up about her ongoing mobility issues. Back in January, the star revealed: "I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica."

And in an interview with The Face in 2021, Adele said: "I've been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture."

She went on to say: "Where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don't play up as much. It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more."

Adele's frank health confession comes after the superstar opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend, Rich Paul. The couple have been going from strength to strength in recent months, with the lovebirds even hinting at their desire to have a baby together.

The star is currently dating Rich Paul

During a segment on The Graham Norton Show in 2022, Adele excitedly revealed: "I want a baby next year… I have plans next year! I have plans. Imagine if I have to cancel the shows because I'm having a baby."

Rich, meanwhile, told E News: "As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough… But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad."

He added: "You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I'm really looking forward to being an older dad."

