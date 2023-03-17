Jurassic Park's Sam Neill reveals stage-3 cancer diagnosis

Sir Sam Neill has shared the alarming news that he has stage-3 blood cancer and in an exclusive interview with the Guardian said he felt that he was "possibly dying".

The Jurassic Park star is set to release his memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?, next week and he started the book off with a hard-hitting quote. "The thing is, I'm crook. Possibly dying. I may have to speed this up."

Sam, 75, first began developing swollen glands last year as he promoted the latest film in the hit franchise, Dominion.

He was subsequently diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, and began receiving chemotherapy, which ultimately failed. He was then progressed to a chemotherapy drug — which means he is now cancer-free, but he will have to take the medication for the rest of his life.

The New Zealand-born actor explained: "I can't pretend that the last year hasn't had its dark moments. But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just pleased to be alive."

Fans have been quick to offer their support to Sam, with many wishing him well in his ongoing battle with the disease.

The star will no doubt be supported by four children. He shares one child with ex-girlfriend Lisa Harrow, and two children with ex-wife Noriko Watanabe, after adopting her first daughter from her previous marriage. He also has another son that he fathered in 1994 with an undiclosed partner.

Sam is well-loved for his role in Jurassic Park

According to Cancer Research UK, angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma is an aggressive form of blood cancer that targets t-cells, which are part of the immune system.

Symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, a fever, itching and weight loss, and may also include rashes and inflammation of joints.

Although this type of cancer is treatable, it also carries a high chance of relapse.

