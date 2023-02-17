Bruce Willis' daughter Scout Willis shares emotional response following his dementia diagnosis Scout's message was echoed by her sisters Rumer and Tallulah

Bruce Willis' daughter Scout Willis has shared an emotional Instagram story to thank people for their support following her father's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

The 31-year-old took to the social media site on Thursday night to share her message of thanks.

"Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my Papa," the actress wrote.

Scout's story from Thursday

The Die Hard actor's other grown daughters shared Scout's story to express their thanks as well. "Second this Scouter. Feeling the abundant love for our guy and our family," added Tallulah Willis.

Bruce's eldest daughter Rumer, who is currently expecting her first child, then shared this story with the addition: "I third this Scouter and Buusk. Feeling so deeply grateful and in awe of the love for us and our sweet Daddio."

Rumer, Tallulah and Scout are Bruce's daughters with his ex-wife Demi Moore, who has remained very close to the actor since their divorce. The retired actor also shares two daughters with his current wife Emma: Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. See the Hollywood star enjoying a day in the sun with his youngest children in the video below.

Fans have been sharing kind words of love for the actor's whole blended family since they shared the news of Bruce's diagnosis in a joint Instagram post on Thursday.

The post was shared by the actor's wife Emma and his ex-wife Demi, as well as by his three daughters, with the group signing off their post from the "Ladies of Willis/Moore."

Bruce with Demi, their three daughters, and his current wife Emma in 2019

Shared along with a photo of Bruce at the beach, the women's statement read: "We [want] to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," they continued. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

The group then directed readers towards a webpage on The Association for Frontotemporal Dementia's website, in which they provided more details about the particular kind of dementia Bruce has and promoted learning more about the sadly incurable condition.

