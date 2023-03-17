Jonathan Ross' daughter Betty gives frank update about chronic condition The Jonathan Ross star's daughter is an inspiration to fellow fibromyalgia sufferers

Jonathan Ross' daughter Betty Ross has shared an empowering update with her Instagram followers about how she's been coping with her fibromyalgia.

Betty is open about her battle with the chronic condition, which causes pain and fatigue all over the body, and often shares her advice with others affected by fibromyalgia. The social media star, 31, recently posted an update about what she's been up to in recent months, sharing a number of sweet snapshots of herself enjoying time by the sea in Swanage with her The Jonathan Ross Show host dad and screenwriter mum Jane Goldman.

Betty Ross recently gave an update about her fibromyalgia

One follower asked: "Do you ever get embarrassed using your wheelchair? I don’t really go out much because i get really embarrassed and worry I will run out of battery or get stuck trying to get up a kerb. I love your photos x."

Taking the time to pen a lengthy and helpful reply, Betty revealed she has been taking care to pace herself and minimise harmful side effects by limiting her public outings.

She shared: "It definitely does sometimes, but I think I'm getting better at pacing myself which helps me avoid post-exertional malaise on at least minimise it.

SEE: Jonathan Ross' quirky London home is a world of fun - see inside

"I was given the great advice by the Perrin specialists I'm seeing that however much I feel like I can do in a day, don't do more than half of that. So if I feel like I think I could manage a 30 minute trip to the park I won't actually do more than a 15 minute trip out, and I just apply that to like everything.

Betty enjoyed a trip to the seaside with dad Jonathan and mum Jane

"Playing it safe like that has really meant that I'm not getting that PEM blowback as frequently or as badly, and also that because I'm getting it less the amount I can do has increased a great deal so even though I'm still doing half of what I think I can manage, the amount I think I can manage has been increasing.

"I don't always judge it right, but it's definitely helped immensely! I'm sorry you're struggling so much with your fatigue, I've got my fingers crossed for you that things improve for you soon!"

Betty's sweet and supportive message was met with a delighted response from her fan, who replied: "Thank you so much, that's really helped me, hope you get lots and lots of lovely days."

Betty has created a loyal community of Instagram followers

The star also explained that spending time at the seaside did wonders to boost her mood. Replying to another well-wisher, Betty wrote: "Greetings fellow fibro warrior! Yes it is so nice! I find it so peaceful and joyous."

Jonathan initially shared the news of his daughter's condition on Good Morning Britain in October 2021, explaining the family had made the decision to postpone their annual Halloween party because of Betty's illness, and recently gave an update on her condition in the video below.

According to the NHS, the exact cause of fibromyalgia is unknown. It is thought to be related to “abnormal levels of certain chemicals in the brain and changes in the way the central nervous system processes pain messages carried around the body".

WATCH: Jonathan Ross discusses Betty's illness on GMB

Loading the player...

There is no known cure, but treatments like medicine including antidepressants and painkillers, talking therapy including CBT and counselling, as well as lifestyle changes including exercise programmes and relaxation techniques, may help alleviate some of the symptoms.

MORE: Jonathan Ross' daughter and wife could be twins as they step out in London

Betty suffers from myalgic encephalomyelitis and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome,

Lady Gaga is another famous face who suffers from the condition and the singer previously revealed she uses an infrared blanket to help manage flare-ups.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.