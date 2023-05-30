Why Celine Dion really cancelled her tour will break your heart

Light has been shed on the decision to cancel Dion's tour

Céline Dion has recently had to put her global fans on hold due to health reasons. The decision to cancel her concert tour dates through April 2024 came after she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.

Last Thursday, the 55-year-old made the heartbreaking announcement, expressing her inability to "successfully prepare for and perform the remainder" of her scheduled tour.

Now, a recent report has shed some light on the decision, emphasizing that it was taken keeping her loyal fans' interests in mind.

© Shutterstock Celine Dion in an all-pink ensemble

According to People, the goal is for her to tour again, but once she is better and at present, the My Heart Will Go On singer is prioritizing her health over all else.

The outlet alleged that the singer couldn’t keep postponing shows — it wasn't fair to the fans, underlining Celine's unwavering dedication to her supporters.

These insights came to light shortly after Celine’s public apology to her fans during her cancellation announcement on social media. Unwaveringly resolute, she reassured her global following that she is "not giving up."

Celine continues her battle against a diagnosed medical condition that hinders her ability to perform. A statement on her social media channels offered some hope, saying: "Céline is working hard on her recovery."

© Instagram Celine Dion suffers from stiff person's syndrome

"We do have every hope that someday soon, Céline will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time is simply not now," the statement clarified. It was further shared that "Céline's medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition."

Even with the heavy-hearted announcement of cancelling 42 dates of her Courage World Tour, Dion's tenacity was palpable. Eager to return to the stage, she shared, "I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again! – Celine xx," on Twitter.

The queen of power ballads had earlier announced her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease that induces severe muscle spasms, back in December. This revelation compelled her to postpone and cancel a few upcoming shows.

In a sincere Instagram post, Dion opened up about her struggle: "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through."

The Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation explains that Celine's condition affects the central nervous system, targeting the brain and spinal cord. It can lead to the patient becoming "disabled, wheelchair-bound or bed-ridden, unable to work and care for themselves."

The neurological disease with autoimmune features can manifest as "hyper-rigidity, debilitating pain, chronic anxiety," and muscle spasms severe enough to dislocate joints or even break bones.

Celine admitted that her spasms create "difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Despite her battle, she remains appreciative of her fans' unwavering support. In March, she extended her gratitude for their birthday wishes, just three months after announcing her diagnosis. "I felt this giant wave of love," she shared on her Instagram Story, concluding with, "thanks to everyone for the birthday messages!"

