How Celine Dion's sons are supporting her amid latest 'heartbreaking' health setback

Love Again star Celine Dion has canceled all dates of her Courage World Tour

Last week Celine Dion delivered the upsetting news that she was canceling the remaining 42 dates of her Courage World Tour.

At the time, the Love Again star shared an emotional message, reading: "I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%.

"It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again!"

Since then, People has reported how Celine's sons are helping her through the difficult time, sharing that aside from performing, her sons are her main focus, continuing that her boys give her all the support and love that she needs, and are her light during this tricky time.

© Instagram Celine Dion with her three sons

What is wrong with Celine Dion?

After suffering from severe and persistent back spasms, which made it difficult to perform, Celine was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.

Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder.

Symptoms of stiff person syndrome include muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, often triggered by noise, touch, and emotional distress. Celine's condition is characterized by muscle spasms.

© Shutterstock Celine Dion is unable to perform

People with stiff person syndrome suffer from frequent falls because they lack defensive reflexes to save themselves.

Sufferers are often unable to walk or move, and it's twice as common in women than in men.

What causes stiff person syndrome?

It's not known what causes the disorder, and it's often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, psychosomatic illness, or anxiety and phobia.

Celine Dion's condition is triggered by noise

Can you cure stiff person syndrome?

The disorder doesn't have a cure, though anti-anxiety drugs, muscle relaxants, and anticonvulsants. Pain relief can also improve symptoms.

Celine said that spasms caused by stiff person syndrome impact every aspect of her daily life. "They sometimes cause difficulties when I walk, and it's not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I am used to."

© Marc Piasecki Celine Dion hasn't performed since 2019

"I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again but I have to admit it's been a struggle," Celine continued.

It was in October 2021 when Celine first revealed that her ill health meant she would be delaying her Las Vegas shows, and she's not taken to the stage since.

While she has been unable to perform, Celine was able to shoot her first feature film, starring alongside Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra.

Appearing in a film is possibly less agitating to Celine's condition, as there are less likely to be unexpected noises to trigger her stiff person syndrome.

© Instagram Celine Dion in Love Again

Celine's fans were delighted by her role in the film, taking to social media to share their joy at seeing their favorite singer again.

"My fave Celine Dion did such a good job. She had her sassy/funny moments and her voice is truly timeless," one wrote, while another commented: "I think Celine acting is so good!"

A third enthused: "Love Again is a rom-com that will make you fall for Celine Dion all over again…"

