Jessica Simpson's new appearance has fans doing a double take after weight loss secrets revealed

Jessica Simpson sent her followers into meltdown when she shared a gorgeous new photo of herself on Monday.

The 42-year-old looked incredible wearing a leopard print mini dress and some sky-high snakeskin print heels to show off pieces from her latest collection while sitting in a jeep – but it was her incredibly sculpted legs that had her fans doing a double take.

Jessica's toned limbs were evident in her thigh-skimming dress – which she teamed with a large-brimmed hat and stacks of bangles – and her followers were quick to gush over her appearance.

"Your legs!!!!" exclaimed one. A second said: "That blonde hair… those legs… goddess!" A third added: "Your toned legs are just fabulous," and a fourth wrote: "Hottest legs ever!"

Jessica's slimmed-down physique has been a hot topic of conversation over the years, and she recently shared the secrets to her 100lbs weight loss. "I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right," she revealed to Extra, before explaining that she feels healthier than ever now.

"I have a lot more energy and I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage," Jessica said of her slimmer figure.

Last September, Jessica admitted she will never get used to the public's obsession with her weight, despite being in the spotlight for over 20 years. "Oh, gosh, no. Would any woman?" she told Extra's Terri Seymour.

"I've been criticized, and it hurts, but I've been every weight and I've been proud of it.

"I decided, 'Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance'," she continued.

The mom-of-three has always been open with fans about her journey to self-care and self-worth, and she previously revealed that she gained and lost 100lbs during each of her three pregnancies and that it took "hard work, determination, self-love," to get to where she is now.

Earlier in 2022 she posted a picture of herself in a bikini and admitted: "I enjoyed a good proud cry today." The businesswoman shared that she doesn't "really look at it as, like, a weight loss journey, I think it's a journey of empowerment and self-love and acceptance".

"It's one of those things [where] we all want what we can't have. We all want the body type that we aren't [and] that we can't change. So, it's about accepting and loving ourselves for who we are," she said.

Speaking to Us Weekly, she added: "For me, I have done that at every size [and] I just feel every woman should be celebrated".

