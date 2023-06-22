Fans flood Celine Dion with support amid latest music update

The Love Again star keeps fans in the loop on social media

Celine Dion's fans are always on hand to support their favorite singer when she shares updates on social media, and Wednesday was no exception.

While she often uses her account to share health updates on her stiff person syndrome, this week the Love Again star took to Instagram to share news of new music, revealing: "Here it is, as tradition, Celine's 2023 Pride playlist!" before sharing a link to the playlist she's put together to celebrate Pride Month, including songs by Britney Spears, Madonna, Tina Turner, Lizzo and Shania Twain.

"Love is for everyone, no matter who you are, where you're from and who you want to love! Be yourself and be loud!" she captioned the post, alongside a series of lyrics from her song The Gift, writing: "Only love can illuminate. Ignite the midnight dark. Only love can captivate. Break down the coldest heart, heart. It's a cure, a light, an answer and a healing. There's an anthem we have in our blood we're needing. Only love, only love, only love, only love is the gift."

© Instagram Celine Dion shared a playlist for Pride

Celine's fans were excited by her playlist, writing: "Oh I'm so excited to listen, love you Celine," and: "The playlist is on fire!" though others asked about her wellbeing.

"How are you? I think of you and send you loads of strength and recovery wishes every day," wrote one fan, while another commented: "Get well soon, Celine. Your health is all you need to be focusing on now, and nothing else. We'll be waiting for you until you're ready. We love you."

Celine Dion is currently taking an extended break from performing to try to recover from stiff person syndrome.

© Shutterstock Celine Dion has been taking a break from performing

What is wrong with Celine Dion?

Celine Dion has stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

Symptoms of stiff person syndrome include muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, often triggered by noise, touch and emotional distress. Celine's condition is characterized by muscle spasms, which means she struggles to perform.

© Getty Images Celine Dion pictured back in 2019

People with stiff person syndrome suffer from frequent falls because they lack defensive reflexes to save themselves.

Sufferers are often unable to walk or move, and it's twice as common in women than in men.

© Instagram Celine Dion in Love Again

Can stiff person syndrome be cured?

The disorder doesn't have a cure, though anti-anxiety drugs, muscle relaxants, and anti-convulsants can improve symptoms.

Celine said that spasms caused by stiff person syndrome impact every aspect of her daily life. "They sometimes cause difficulties when I walk, and it's not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I am used to."

"I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again but I have to admit it's been a struggle," Celine continued.

We're wishing Celine a speedy recovery and hope her fans enjoy the new playlist!

