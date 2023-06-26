Mindy Kaling reveals incredible health update since losing 40 pounds

Mindy Kaling had a flurry of reasons to celebrate as she marked her 44th birthday. The star of The Office took to Instagram to share her joy over her improving health and her two adorable children.

"My doctor told me that this year I was the healthiest I've been in years," the proud mother wrote alongside a charming photo of her daughter, Katherine, 5, and son, Spencer, 2, playfully pulling suitcases. "That's a pretty damn good gift, right?"

This great news comes on the back of Mindy's commendable effort in recent years that saw her lose over 40 pounds.

Speaking to People in May, The Mindy Project actress revealed the secret to her transformation. "I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running. And so that's been incredibly helpful to me," she told the magazine.

In her birthday post, Kaling also gushed about her children who continually inspire her to be the best she can be. She admitted that her attempt to be present, up for anything, and stay healthy for her kids had been a challenge.

"I’m impatient! I am not whimsical! I just want to eat cheesesteaks every meal in front of the TV," she wrote candidly. Yet, she confessed that Katherine and Spencer were the "best" birthday gifts she could ever hope for.

The private life of the talented star has always sparked interest, particularly the paternity of her children. Fans have long speculated that her former co-star and ex-boyfriend, B.J. Novak, could be the father. The speculation, however, doesn't seem to faze Mindy or B.J, who she refers to as the godparent of her children.

"He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the speculation hasn’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or BJ," she revealed in a Marie Claire interview in August 2022. "If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it."

The former couple enjoyed a romantic relationship intermittently from 2004 to 2007. Mindy, however, isn't completely against revealing the truth about her children's paternity. She is simply waiting for them to mature enough to make an informed decision.

“I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it," she stated.

Being the sole parent of her children, Mindy prides herself on her cautious approach, hoping to minimize potential reasons for her children's resentment in the future. "I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there [are] less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line,” she concluded.