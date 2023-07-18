Maya Jama shows off her impressive gym-honed figure in candy pink bikini

Love Island sweetheart Maya Jama has been killing it recently. From reigning supreme as the villa's bombshell host to gracing the cover of Vogue and even hitting her gym goals, the 28-year-old is definitely in her glow-up era.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her "lil gains" of workout progress on Tuesday, the ITV star shared a video of herself showing off her toned silhouette as she posed in a bathroom mirror. Take a look in the clip below...

WATCH: Maya Jama shows off her impressive gym progress

Maya donned a candy pink string bikini and sported a full face of glamorous makeup, consisting of a feline eyeliner, golden bronzer and matte taupe-hued lip.

The former Radio 1 DJ wore her raven hair in beachy waves that tumbled down to her waist, readjusting her ponytail as she celebrated her phenomenal curves.

© Instagram The presenter boasts an enviable physique

Along with being society's style muse, Maya's incredibly toned figure has long dubbed her as "body goals" by her doting fans. While she doesn't love the gym, the presenter has made no secret of her dedication to health and fitness in the past and regularly gives her fans an insight into her workout routines.

Earlier this month, the Rimmel London global ambassador declared she was officially "back to it" after "hiding from the gym", looking incredible as she sported a fitted set of activewear for her most recent sweat session.

© Instagram Maya works out three to four days a week

Maya posed in the mirror beside her personal trainer Woz Whitely, AKA Woz Ldn, who shared a clip of the star's hardcore ab kettlebell workout.

MORE: Maya Jama's £399 secret to super-toned bikini body

Looking lean as she fired up her glutes, Maya proceeded to smash a set of kettlebell swings beside her trainer, who wrote on his personal Instagram story: "Hard work is the foundation, back to it!"

© Instagram Maya Jama shared a snap of her most-recent workout with Personal Trainer, Woz Whitely

"We typically focus on doing a lot of resistance training," Woz told Vogue. "And we mix that with quite a bit of core training and some cardio – you always want to get a sweat out of the session."

© Instagram Maya Jama turned up the heat in a crochet co-ord for her Love Island debut

Maya reportedly works out three times a week to maintain her shape, but has recently amped up her training after several months of travelling.