Salma Hayek shows off radiant glow in new waterside photo that causes a stir

The Black Mirror star is enjoying some downtime away from the silver screen

After playing oneself in one of acclaimed sci-fi series Black Mirror's rare comedic outings, naturally the next step is a relaxing vacation. And such was definitely the case for Salma Hayek.

The actress, 56, shared a new photograph on social media enjoying her Spanish vacation, digging into a bowl of the Valencian dish Paella while at it.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek makes cheeky comment to GMA host about aging

The vacation glow certainly suited her well, as she was dressed in what looked to be a blue and white knit co-ord with a pair of sunglasses with her hair let down.

"Long live Spain," she simply captioned her snapshot in Spanish, with many of her fans commenting along the lines of: "Enjoy, Salma, you deserve it!"

© Instagram Salma shared a radiant glimpse into her Spanish vacation

One also wrote: "Enjoy your meal beautiful woman," while another added: "Wow stunning as always, beautiful," and a third said: "Cheers!!! Enjoy your stay."

MORE: Salma Hayek's fans go wild after she shows off natural hair

The Oscar-nominated star was recently partaking in a series of promotional appearances in New York for the sake of the Black Mirror episode 'Joan is Awful,' co-starring Annie Murphy, which kicked off the sixth season of the acclaimed Netflix series.

© Getty Images The star played a parody of herself in the episode 'Joan is Awful'

Prior to her New York trip, she shared a photograph of herself on Instagram lounging on her boat, the sun-drenched skyline far behind her, in nothing but a baby blue bikini.

The two-piece featured string knot detailing in the front and the side, highlighting her incredible figure. She wore a pair of shades and had her hair in a topknot.

MORE: Salma Hayek shows off her incredible figure in curve-hugging denim co-ord

Salma shared one of her inspirational messages beside the shot, writing: "Some people don't like gray days, but I think everyday is precious. Adore your week, no matter what it brings."

© Instagram Salma left fans stunned with a recent bikini photo

Fans inundated her comments section with heart emojis, with one saying: "You lookin good! Have fun, you're such an inspiration."

MORE: Salma Hayek looks quite literally shredded in sculpted designer look

Another added: "This is absolutely true! You have a wonderful week!" while a third gushed: "Does this woman ever have a bad photo, WOW!" and one commented: "It would never be a gray day looking at you, perfection."

© Getty Images She was recently on GMA promoting the new "Black Mirror" season

The star embraced a different kind of look for a more recent social media shot, though, going back to her brunette bob with blonde highlights, her look from 'Joan is Awful.'

MORE: Salma Hayek 'overwhelmed' as she promises to fight for the future

In a celebratory moment alongside Annie and episode director Ally Pankiw, she celebrated the new season reaching number one on Netflix's trending charts soon after release.

© Salma Hayek on Instagram The actress celebrated the success of the new "Black Mirror" season

Salma wrote: "On a scale of one to Joan, how awful is your day going? Ours is great – #BlackMirror is the number 1 show on @netflix! Don't miss our episode 'Joan is Awful'. P.s the fake Joan in the middle is @allypankiw the Director."