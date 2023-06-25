Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Salma Hayek shows off radiant glow in new waterside photo that causes a stir
Subscribe

Salma Hayek shows off radiant glow in new waterside photo that causes a stir

The Black Mirror star is enjoying some downtime away from the silver screen

Salma Hayek attends I Like to Watch LIVE with Trixie Mattel & Katya presenting Black Mirror Season 6 episode 'Joan is Awful' at The Paris Theatre on June 13, 2023 in New York City
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York

After playing oneself in one of acclaimed sci-fi series Black Mirror's rare comedic outings, naturally the next step is a relaxing vacation. And such was definitely the case for Salma Hayek.

The actress, 56, shared a new photograph on social media enjoying her Spanish vacation, digging into a bowl of the Valencian dish Paella while at it.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek makes cheeky comment to GMA host about aging

The vacation glow certainly suited her well, as she was dressed in what looked to be a blue and white knit co-ord with a pair of sunglasses with her hair let down.

"Long live Spain," she simply captioned her snapshot in Spanish, with many of her fans commenting along the lines of: "Enjoy, Salma, you deserve it!"

Salma Hayek shares a radiant glimpse into her Spanish vacation in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
Salma shared a radiant glimpse into her Spanish vacation

One also wrote: "Enjoy your meal beautiful woman," while another added: "Wow stunning as always, beautiful," and a third said: "Cheers!!! Enjoy your stay."

MORE: Salma Hayek's fans go wild after she shows off natural hair

The Oscar-nominated star was recently partaking in a series of promotional appearances in New York for the sake of the Black Mirror episode 'Joan is Awful,' co-starring Annie Murphy, which kicked off the sixth season of the acclaimed Netflix series.

Salma Hayek attends a Black Mirror Season 6 event smiling in a sequined dress© Getty Images
The star played a parody of herself in the episode 'Joan is Awful'

Prior to her New York trip, she shared a photograph of herself on Instagram lounging on her boat, the sun-drenched skyline far behind her, in nothing but a baby blue bikini.

The two-piece featured string knot detailing in the front and the side, highlighting her incredible figure. She wore a pair of shades and had her hair in a topknot.

MORE: Salma Hayek shows off her incredible figure in curve-hugging denim co-ord

Salma shared one of her inspirational messages beside the shot, writing: "Some people don't like gray days, but I think everyday is precious. Adore your week, no matter what it brings."

Salma Hayek poses in a bikini in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
Salma left fans stunned with a recent bikini photo

Fans inundated her comments section with heart emojis, with one saying: "You lookin good! Have fun, you're such an inspiration."

MORE: Salma Hayek looks quite literally shredded in sculpted designer look

Another added: "This is absolutely true! You have a wonderful week!" while a third gushed: "Does this woman ever have a bad photo, WOW!" and one commented: "It would never be a gray day looking at you, perfection."

Salma Hayek is seen arriving to the 'Good Morning America' Show on June 14, 2023 in New York City© Getty Images
She was recently on GMA promoting the new "Black Mirror" season

The star embraced a different kind of look for a more recent social media shot, though, going back to her brunette bob with blonde highlights, her look from 'Joan is Awful.'

MORE: Salma Hayek 'overwhelmed' as she promises to fight for the future

In a celebratory moment alongside Annie and episode director Ally Pankiw, she celebrated the new season reaching number one on Netflix's trending charts soon after release.

Salma's selfie with Annie and Ally smiling behind her, all dressed as Joan from Black Mirror© Salma Hayek on Instagram
The actress celebrated the success of the new "Black Mirror" season

Salma wrote: "On a scale of one to Joan, how awful is your day going? Ours is great – #BlackMirror is the number 1 show on @netflix! Don't miss our episode 'Joan is Awful'. P.s the fake Joan in the middle is @allypankiw the Director."

Other topics

More Health & Fitness

See more