Salma Hayek, 56, looks incredible in tiny print bikini and fans are speechless

Salma Hayek, 56, created a splash on social media recently, sharing a vibrant, sun-drenched snapshot that delighted her millions of followers on Instagram.

Clad in a strikingly patterned bikini and standing in a swimming pool, she was radiantly makeup-free, highlighting her natural beauty while celebrating her age-defying physique.

Frida actress and wife of François-Henri Pinault - the chairman and CEO of the luxury group, Kering - drew attention to her toned arms, slender legs, and flat tummy.

Her trademark long black locks were naturally styled, cascading freely over her shoulders. She captioned her fun-filled post: "Happy #NationalBikiniDay! Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let's hope they don't ban them too #notathrowback." The upbeat caption noted the annual celebration of the creation of the bikini by Louis Reard in 1946.

© Instagram Salma Hayek looks amazing at 56

The ensemble, tiny and vibrantly hued, was an eclectic mix of various prints - some floral, some Indian-inspired - with a gentle beige lace trim lending a delicate touch. The chic bikini featured a triangle top and low-rise briefs tied at the sides, perfectly showcasing Salma's svelte figure.

Her stylish, gold earrings, and her white gold wedding band, only added to her allure. The image, taken indoors, had an element of grandeur due to the white columns surrounding the pool.

The Mexican starlet is no stranger to sharing her bikini-clad images, frequently delighting her fans with such vivacious posts.

© Instagram Salma often posts bikini pics on her feed

Salma's dedicated followers enthusiastically responded to the post. “You look 25 mi chula,” wrote one. “'HOW OLD IS SHE?????????” questioned another.

Salma's ageless beauty has always intrigued her fans. Though she faced some criticism earlier this year for a post where it seemed she used filters, the actor continues to captivate her audience with her charisma and charm.

© Instagram Salma Hayek enjoys a swim

Notably, she has previously revealed her secret skincare ingredient - Tepezcohuite - which is used in Mexico for treating burns victims.

In an interview with ELLE in 2015 she stated: "I use an ingredient called tepezcohuite that's used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin, and there's no one in the States who is using this ingredient except for us.

“Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like 'Oh my god! How come nobody is using this?' This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings. I'm 48. I will be 49 this year and I only use my creams."

The talented actress, known for her roles in films like The Eternals and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, is set to appear in Angelina Jolie's upcoming directorial venture 'Without Blood.

Salma recently participated in promotional activities in New York for the Black Mirror episode Joan is Awful, continuing her successful career in Hollywood.