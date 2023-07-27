Kate Beckinsale looks incredible at 50, addresses cosmetic surgery rumors and reveals personal health struggle

On her 50th birthday this Wednesday, Kate Beckinsale proved that age is just a number. Having wowed crowds as she elegantly graced the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Festival, Kate stole the show in semi-sheer green gown, showcasing her enviable physique.

However, her head-turning look sparked a flurry of online comments speculating about potential cosmetic procedures. Kate took to social media to respond to these conjectures, and in doing so, revealed a deeply personal health issue.

Captioning a photograph from the premiere of Pot au Feu, Kate fondly reminisced about her first time at Cannes Festival 30 years ago.

© Marc Piasecki Kate Beckinsale wows crowds in Cannes

MORE: Kate Beckinsale reveals painful new injury that will make you look twice

MORE: Kate Beckinsale shocks with bloody and bruised appearance in startling BTS photos

She said: “At the Pot au Feu premiere, 76th Cannes Festival in my dream dress - remembering my first time on these steps 30 years ago in scuffed steel toe-capped Dr. Martens. Both magical."

What followed was a series of comments praising her age-defying looks, some of which insinuated that she must have had plastic surgery.

© Getty Kate looks amazing at 50

MORE: Kate Beckinsale displays two new tattoos dedicated to her mom and daughter

MORE: Kate Beckinsale reveals little known fact about herself in sweet tribute to mom

In response to one fan who urged her to admit to having a facelift, Kate candidly replied: "I haven’t, sorry. Maybe in July, everything will start falling off lol x."

When another commenter criticised celebrities for not admitting to cosmetic procedures, Kate firmly defended herself saying: "I haven’t had a facelift or filler or Botox. I’m not lying and I don’t have to accept people accusing me of things I haven’t done."

Kate says no to plastic surgery

The Underworld star went on to reveal her struggle with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), a condition causing severe allergy symptoms that affect several body systems.

Kate explained: "I actually can’t, I have a condition called Mast Cell Activation Syndrome which is actually a massive daily struggle and means I react to hundreds of things badly. Can’t take the risk."

© Daniele Venturelli Kate suffers from a rare health condition

This revelation sparked a wave of sympathy from fans, with many expressing their support and appreciation for the star's honesty.

MCAS triggers excessive release of chemical agents resulting in symptoms affecting the skin, gastrointestinal tract, heart, respiratory, and neurological systems, as explained by the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD).

Given the potential health risks, it's no surprise that Kate is cautious about undergoing any cosmetic procedures.

Kate Beckinsale divides fans with controversial video - and you should see her hair Kate Beckinsale divides fans with controversial video - and you should see her hair

However, she did share her skincare secrets in the comments, saying: "I do get facials with PRP to boost collagen and microcurrent for skin tightening and oxygen. I probably would try laser but I’m a bit scared. Haven’t so far."

Fans commended the star for her grace, beauty and humour. One fan wrote: "Kate is one of the great beauties and undercover comedy goddesses of our time."

Another complimented her timeless elegance, commenting, "You look gorgeous just as you are. I bet you will look more gorgeous at 60 / 70/ 80/ 90. You are young looking, but more importantly, you have a young spirit."