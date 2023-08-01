Jennifer Lopez, 54, showcases her incredible figure in underwear shoot

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 54th birthday last week, marking the occasion with an awe-inducing lingerie shoot that proved age is nothing but a number.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram to share her latest sensational lingerie snaps, which see the 54-year-old posing in a blue underwear set, complete with barely there heels and a silky shirt thrown over the top.

Forever glamorous, Ben Affleck's wife wore her hair in a tousled updo, with tendrils framing her face, creating a lived-in, yet flawless look.

© Instagram JLo wowed her fans with her latest lingerie photos

Her latest series of lingerie snaps had fans wondering how the music icon stays forever young, with comments demanding to know her secrets and sharing how they're inspired by her.

"JLo makes me wanna chase my dreams and become the best version of myself," one fan wrote, while another commented: "Dear God, bless me with the funds, the discipline, and the sass to look like this at 54 years of age." A third joked: "Ok I am going to lock my 43-year-old self in a closet and never go out again."

There's no denying that Jen looks sensational, and she certainly works hard on her physique. Not only does she have an intense workout routine, she follows a strict diet and rarely drinks alcohol in order to maintain her stellar figure.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez has dedicated health and wellness routine

Jennifer's decision not to drink alcohol raised eyebrows among fans earlier this year when the star revealed she'd launched an alcohol brand, leading followers to question her decision, however JLo explained that her range of beverages was a healthy alcohol option.

"I just wanted to create something better. Better tasting, better ingredients, something I want to drink with my friends and family, and that is Delola," she said when the brand launched in April 2023.

© Instagram JLo works hard to maintain her figure at 54

Explaining her choice not to drink, Jen told Food and Wine: "I haven't been a big drinker my whole life. For a long time, I didn't drink at all. But I'm very particular, and I wanted [Delola] to be something that's easy to pour over ice and drink."

In an advert for Delola, JLo said that the beverage doesn't include the usual 'artificial ingredients' and sugars that other drinks contain and has around the same amount of alcohol as a glass of wine.

In a candid video on Instagram, Jennifer addressed the narrative about her drinking head-on, acknowledging, "I know that a lot of people have been talking about, 'Oh, she doesn't even drink, what's she doing with a cocktail line?' To tell you the truth, that was true for a long time—I didn't drink."

However, the singer admitted that her viewpoint on alcohol had shifted within the last decade or so. "I do enjoy the occasional cocktail," she shared, adding that her consumption was always mindful. "I do drink responsibly, I don't drink to get [drunk]. I drink to be social and have a nice time."

Whatever she's doing, it's certainly working!

