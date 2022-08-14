I trained like Jennifer Lopez for 7 days – and it was intense JLo's workout routine takes serious determination

I won’t beat around the bush. Jennifer Lopez, AKA JLo, looks incredible. The 53-year-old (yes, 53), has it all, with an insane figure, glossy hair, perfect skin and serious talent too.

READ: What Jennifer Lopez has said about twins' father Marc Anthony

I am ever-so-slightly obsessed with the star, but it's for a good reason. The triple-threat singer, dancer and actress proves that hard work pays off. She is renowned for eating well, working out and living a healthy lifestyle – she even completed a triathlon before. Is there anything she can't do?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bennifer finally wed in Las Vegas

The star, who recently got married to Ben Affleck, supposedly has two personal trainers - on different coasts naturally - who keep her accountable and plan workout routines that fit into her hectic lifestyle.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez rocks cut-out swimsuit for new JLo beauty product tease

MORE: Inside 'soulmates' Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'emotional' wedding ceremony

I decided to go full JLo for seven days by exercising just like her (well, as close as possible).

What is Jennifer Lopez's workout schedule?

JLo works hard on her figure

JLo is pretty rigid with her training. Speaking to US Weekly she admitted that she rarely skips her workout.

READ: Alex Rodriguez's new life following split from Jennifer Lopez

"Sometimes, I work too late the night before, and I'm like: 'Ugh, I can't do this.' But I tell myself: 'Just do it. It's only an hour.' It's just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum."

"I don’t like [working out] later; it's harder to get there when I have my day going already."

JLo mixes up her workouts

She also revealed that she works out three or four times a week. This isn't as much as I expected, to be honest. But I suppose, we do need to keep in mind that JLo dances a lot, and this is of course a great form of movement. So, her activity levels are likely to be pretty high.

SEE: Jennifer Lopez's fourth Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck was worlds apart from ex-husbands – details

Her New York-based trainer, David Kirsch, admitted that the star is 'meticulous' about her eating, sleeping and generally about everything in her life. Speaking to British Vogue, he said: "It's not just a physical thing – it's about transforming every aspect of your life."

JLo has two personal trainers

He called her workouts 'fast-paced' and revealed he adds plenty of lower body exercises into Jen's sessions, including something called 'the platypus walk'.

"Jennifer and I do a lot of platypus walks with a wide stance. Also known as a sumo walking squat. It’s great for your inner thighs and butt," David said.

He also adds single-leg deadlifts (ouch!) and boxing as well as Pilates movements.

JLo's trainer said her workouts are 'fast-paced'

I did a little browsing online and found a workout created by David. It does require a few bits of equipment and a staggering 11 exercises, but I will no doubt be adding this little spicy blend into my seven-day challenge.

1. Sumo Squat with Medicine Ball

2. Reverse Lunges

3. Plank on a Medicine Ball

4. Lateral Lunge

5. Dumbbell Row to Tricep Extension

6.Shoulder Taps

7. Side Planks

8. Overhead Slams with Medicine Ball

9. Torso Rotation with Resistance Band

10. Squat with Row and Bicep Curls with Resistance Band

11. Tricep Extensions with Resistance Band

READ: Jennifer Lopez's mom speaks out following daughter's wedding to Ben Affleck

JLo’s other trainer, Dodd Romero, told Oprah Daily that the star trains four to five times a week, for an hour each time.

JLo regularly dances to stay fit

What happened when I followed JLo's workout for seven days?

Monday

JLo seems to have been a fan of boxing for quite some time; several years back, she even filmed various boxing scenes for her TV show, Shades of Blue.

Boxing is a killer workout; I absolutely adore the buzz I get from hitting a punch bag, and it's such a good upper body and core workout too. I boxed for about 45 minutes today, working in intervals of three minutes and resting for 45 seconds OR skipping for a few minutes instead of resting between boxing sets. The skipping rope and punch bag are a brilliant duo.

READ: Meghan Markle's super intense boxing workout will leave you unable to walk - trust me I tried it

Tuesday

On Tuesday I decided on a lower body session, so I can build a booty like JLo.

Using a mixture of moves from my research as well as my own exercises, I went a mixture of strength and HIIT.

I did each exercise three times; 10 reps each time (and each leg for the single leg movements). Rest time was minimal between the exercises.

JLo has an active life

Dumbbell single leg deadlifts

Barbell Romanian deadlifts

Barbell hip thrusts

Dumbbell platypus walks

Dumbbell alternating reverse lunges

Bulgarian split squats

After this lower body session, I went on to do a 10-minute sprinting session on the treadmill. I sprinted for 30 seconds, then took 30 seconds to breathe, 10 times.

Wednesday

Today I opted for the 11-move workout (above) created by JLo's trainer, David. I went for a minute on each move, only taking rest to transition between the exercises. I did the whole circuit twice. This workout targeted my upper body, lower body and core, without being overly intense, and was actually a really nice session.

JLo's muscles are incredibly sculpted

I also added 20 minutes of boxing onto the end of this, just to keep up the intensity.

LOOK: Jennifer Lopez's wedding band is 5,000x cheaper than engagement ring

Thursday

Tuesday’s lower body workout has well and truly kicked in, and my glutes feel on fire. but I relish this feeling.

Today I opted for a HIIT workout, going hard for 45 seconds, taking 15 seconds rest, and then repeating this pattern for 30 minutes.

JLo works hard on every area of her body

It might not sound hard, but doing this timing pattern was actually brutal. For some cardio a la JLo, I went for a 30-minute run.

Friday

Seeing as JLo completed a triathlon back in 2008 (this consisted of a ½-mile swim, 18 mile bike ride and 4 mile run), I figured I would get some cardio in.

A 20km run was my calling, followed by a five-mile stationary bike ride. I did plan on going for a swim too but sadly, I had to get to work.

JLo includes weight training in her routine

Anyway, this felt great, although the five mile bike ride after the 20km run definitely hit the legs harder than I thought it would.

I went for a run, followed by a bike ride to copy JLo's routine

FYI, a top tip for anyone who enjoys cardio, but finds that they do seem to struggle with soreness afterwards, don't just slump on the sofa after a hard session. Walk slowly for a little while, so the body can slow down gradually. It helps with recovery and it can help keep oxygen-filled blood pumping around the body.

MORE: Get Jennifer Lopez's super-glam blowout for just $14!

Saturday

After some hunting online, I found a workout on Alex Rodriguez's (JLo's ex-fiancé) Instagram page. It was a workout they did during the Covid lockdowns and it seemed pretty straightforward. In 20 minutes, the duo, along with Alex's kids, had to do as many rounds of the below as possible:

JLo has seriously toned arms

400m run

15 kettle swings

10 push ups

15 dumbbell shoulder press

15 dumbbell bent over rows

JLo posed naked and showed off her svelte figure

I completed nearly five rounds but felt like I had more in the tank. So I danced. As in, I put on a powerful ‘Independent Ladies’ playlist on iTunes and danced around my flat holding a bottle of air freshener for a mic.

Before you laugh, can I just say that this was the most liberating 20 minutes ever. However, I am by no means a talented dancer, unlike JLo, who dances for a living.

Sunday

Today, I rested. Phew, training like JLo deserves a day of chill!

JLo works out at home and in the gym

What did I learn from training like JLo for one week?

Dancing is so fun

I love a good dance. And the freedom I felt when I was flailing my arms around and dancing energetically in my living room was epic.

Will I consider professional dancing? Probably not to be honest, purely due to time, but if I'm ever on holiday and I spot a salsa class taking place around the pool, then I'll be there like a shot.

High energy means more sleep

My workouts tend to be a mix of slow resistance training and cardio, but J.Lo's routine was so energetic that I found myself falling asleep earlier than usual. And my sleep was deep!

Without the sleep, I definitely don't think I’d have managed to pull myself through this week.

Timed workouts are great for busy lives

The lockdown workout that I did on Saturday was brilliant as I knew I had precisely 20 minutes to get it done so I worked 10 times harder as the finish line was never far away.

Plus, 20 minutes? Who doesn't have 20 minutes to devote to their fitness?

I love leg day

Training my lower body will never bore me. I just love it so much. Tuesday's lower body day hit the glutes, hamstrings and quads and left me sore a couple of days later.

This might not sound enjoyable, but oh it is. Knowing that your legs are getting stronger is just great. Ladies, never be afraid to grow muscle!!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.