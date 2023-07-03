Jennifer Lopez, 53, confuses fans as she lounges poolside in waist-cinching white swimsuit

Jennifer Lopez's fans are used to her sharing jaw-dropping content on Instagram, and her latest post is no exception.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram to share a sun-soaked video of herself lounging poolside in a waist-cinching white swimsuit – watch the clip below to see what all the fuss is about…

WATCH: JLo wows in white swimsuit

Despite JLo looking incredible in the clip, fans were distracted by another element of her latest post. The Jenny From The Block singer posted the video to promote her premixed cocktails brand Delola, captioning the sultry clip: "Delola weekend!" and her followers were quick to express their confusion.

"Who are you pouring that drink for? Because everybody knows you don't drink," one fan questioned, while another added: "I thought JLo didn't drink, nice video though."

Does Jennifer Lopez drink alcohol?

JLo, whose husband Ben Affleck has admitted her struggles with alcohol addiction, has said in the past that she doesn't drink alcohol or caffeine, as it's bad for her skin, however, she explained that Delola has changed the game for her.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez constantly wows with her social media posts

"I just wanted to create something better. Better tasting, better ingredients, something I want to drink with my friends and family, and that is Delola," she said when the brand launched in April 2023.

Explaining her choice not to drink, Jen told Food and Wine: "I haven't been a big drinker my whole life. For a long time, I didn't drink at all. But I'm very particular, and I wanted [Delola] to be something that's easy to pour over ice and drink."

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez launched her drinks brand Delola in April 2023

What is Delola?

In an advert for Delola, JLo said that the beverage doesn't include the usual 'artificial ingredients' and sugars that other drinks contain and has around the same amount of alcohol as a glass of wine.

Delola has the seal of approval from fitness guru Tracey Anderson, who Jennifer regularly trains with. Tracey commented on the video: "It's SO good and I never feel bad the next day!!!"

Jennifer's fans seem to like the drink too, with compliments pouring in on posts from the brand. "Soooooooo gooooood," one fan enthused, while another wrote: "Honestly the perfect drink for ANY occasion. Love them all! Just finished the Bella Berry. Amazing. Even my aunt tried it and wants another bottle! Thanks to my queen @jlo and everyone involved with @delola for creating the Drink of the summer."

© Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez wanted to create a healthier drink

Delola comes in a variety of flavours, including Paloma Rosa, which combines tequila, grapefruit and elderflower, Bella Berry, which blends vodka, berries and hibiscus, and L'Orange which fuses amaro, orange, and passionfruit.

The drink is not widely available yet, with pleas for it to be stocked in more places appearing on every social media post – we can't wait to try it!

