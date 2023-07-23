Jennifer Lopez's then-and-now bikini photos ahead of 54th birthday

It's difficult to believe that Jennifer Lopez is approaching her 54th birthday as the 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker could pass for years younger.

But the singer-turned-actress has been entertaining fans for decades and her transformation throughout the years has been nothing short of show-stopping.

She's come a long way from her days as a Fly Girl on the 90s series, In Living Color, and while her appearance has evolved, JLo barely seems to have aged and that's evident in the then-and-now poolside and bikini photos below.

Throughout the years, Jennifer has showcased her gym-toned figure in an array of swimwear, whether it's for a music video, movie, photoshoot or a day at the beach.

So what's the secret to her age-defying physique and will she break the internet with a bikini photo on her birthday just as she did two years ago?

Ab-work has always been a priority for the dancer and her routine is seriously intense.

Her trainer, Dodd Romero, told O, the Oprah Magazine that his client's circuit consists of 50 hanging ab raises, 50 rope crunches and 50 incline sit ups with a 45-pound plate.

© Getty Images Jennifer in a white bikini in 1997

She then goes on to do a second round of 35 reps and a third of 21, and all of that is without a break. If you thought that was it, you'd be dead wrong.

Jennifer has always favored total body workouts and she rarely skips one.

© Getty Images Jennifer performed in a glitzy bra at the1999 Billboard Music Awards

She told US Weekly: "Sometimes, I work too late the night before, and I'm like: 'Ugh, I can't do this.' But I tell myself: 'Just do it. It's only an hour.' It's just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum.

"I don’t like [working out] later; it's harder to get there when I have my day going already."

© Instagram/Jennifer Lopez Jennifer rarely skips a workout

Her New York-based trainer, David Kirsch, admitted that the star is "meticulous" about her eating, sleeping and generally about everything in her life.

Speaking to British Vogue, he said: "It's not just a physical thing – it's about transforming every aspect of your life."

Believe it or not, JLo doesn't hit the gym every day, but four or five times a week, she'll work out for an hour at a time.

© Instagram Jennifer constantly wows with her social media posts

She's always been proud of her curves and works hard for them. This means plenty of lower body exercises.

Plus, Jennifer became a fan of boxing after training for scenes for her TV show Shades of Blue.

On top of all her exercise, clean-eating is essential to the star who avoids any processed foods and sticks to a healthy diet - and always has.

© Instagram Jennifer lounged poolside ecently in The Hamptons

She has learned to give herself a break as she's gotten older and told People: "Throughout the years I’ve learned the importance of maintaining a healthier diet. I still eat some of the foods I love, but in moderation. I don’t deprive myself."