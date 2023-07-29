Nicole Scherzinger's toned physique in tiny blue bikini will make your jaw drop

Nicole Scherzinger has been enjoying an extended holiday over the last few months – and she's got endless bikini photos to prove it.

The 45-year-old treated her followers to another stunning visual on Friday as she shared a mesmerising video of herself, which you can watch below, emerging from a swimming pool in a tiny blue bikini that highlighted every inch of her gym-honed physique. Of course, Nicole looked beautiful in the skimpy two-piece and immediately grabbed her followers' attention as she flipped her dripping wet raven hair while arching her back before slowly making her way out of the pool.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger's bikini body looks unreal in captivating video

Needless to say, her followers were in awe of her beauty, with one commenting: "Definitely one of the most beautiful women ever." A second said: "WOW! Absolutely stunning." A third added: "Now that's a hair flip."

Nicole keeps herself in shape with a vigorous gym routine and in December she revealed she has been favouring HIIT workouts. "I like to switch it up and try new things, but most recently, I've just been pretty consistent with more HIIT workouts. I feel like I get more results that way," she told Women's Health.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer has also shared how important it is for her to keep her workouts varied, telling Daily Mail Australia in 2019: "I think it's important to find a few different classes or workouts which you enjoy, whether that's swimming or going for a run. Mixing everything up gives me the best results."

© Instagram Nicole looked gorgeous in her tiny bikini

Nicole was joined on her latest getaway by her fiancé, Thom Evans, who proposed during an unforgettable trip to Hawaii last month. The Masked Singer judge shared the happy moment on Instagram and posted photos that showed Thom down on one knee in the sand popping the question. "I said yes," she simply captioned her photos.

© Instagram Nicole works out hard to maintain her fit physique

Thom shared the same photos on his own Instagram with the caption: "My ever after," closing out with a shot of the two embracing as Nicole's sparkly new engagement ring gleamed in the sunlight.

Nicole and Thom made their relationship official in January 2020 after meeting on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel.

© Instagram Nicole and Thom are enjoying another sunny holiday

For their one-year anniversary in 2021, Thom dedicated a short but sweet post to Nicole which read: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light." She replied: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans on the beach after his proposal

Before their engagement, Nicole and Thom were plagued by reports that they had split. However, in April, Nicole quickly shut them down when she posted a screenshot of a story that claimed the couple had broken up. Tagging Tom, she wrote alongside it: "Wow this is news to us, what a joke! See you for Valentine's Day babe!"