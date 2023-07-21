Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans look like Barbie & Ken in stunning vacation photos

Nicole Scherzinger and her fiancé Thom Evans have been dubbed the new 'Barbie and Ken' by fans after she shared some stunning photos from their latest vacation.

The Masked Singer judge, 45, and her former rugby player beau, 38, are currently soaking up the sun in the French Riviera – and Nicole channeled her inner Barbie by wearing a hot pink dress that hugged her gym-honed curves.

The neon pink number showed off Nicole's endlessly long legs and tiny waist while accentuating her chest with a low-cut square neckline. She wore her raven hair down in subtle waves and added a pop of pink lipstick to complete the look.

© Instagram Nicole looked incredible in her tight pink dress

Nicole's Barbie-like appearance wasn't lost on her as she shared a clip of herself strutting along a balcony before a special effect briefly turned her into the iconic doll.

She and Thom posed up a storm in front of their picturesque surroundings and gazed lovingly into each other's eyes as they embraced for the camera.

© Instagram Nicole's hot pink dress hugged her curves

Thom looked dapper in a dark green muscle top which he paired with off-white pants, black brogues, and a black belt.

Nicole simply captioned the breathtaking photos: "Côte d'Azur," followed by revolving heart emojis, and her fans raced to comment, with one responding: "So are we all agreeing to tell our children this is Barbie and Ken." A second said: "Barbie and Ken," alongside a smiling face with three hearts emoji. A third added: "Hawaiian Barbie." A fourth said: "The REAL life Barbie."

© Instagram Nicole and Thom were branded the new Barbie and Ken

Nicole and Thom have flown over to the Côte d'Azur from Hawaii, which proved to be an unforgettable trip as it is where the couple got engaged last month. The former Pussycat Dolls singer shared the happy moment on Instagram and posted photos of the moment Thom got down on one knee in the sand to pop the question.

"I said yes," she simply captioned her photos. Thom shared the same photos on his own Instagram with the caption: "My ever after," closing out with a shot of the two embracing as Nicole's sparkly new engagement ring gleamed in the sunlight.

© Instagram Nicole and Thom got engaged in June 2023

Nicole and Thom made their relationship official in January 2020 after meeting on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel.

For their one-year anniversary in 2021, Thom dedicated a short but sweet post to Nicole which read: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light." She replied: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans on the beach after his proposal

Before their engagement, Nicole and Thom were plagued by reports that they had split. However, in April, Nicole quickly shut them down when she posted a screenshot of a story that claimed the couple had broken up. Tagging Tom, she wrote alongside it: "Wow this is news to us, what a joke! See you for Valentine's Day babe!"

Prior to their relationship, Nicole dated tennis player Grigor Dimitrov and Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Thom has relationships with radio host Kelly Brook and 90210 star Jessica Lowndes.